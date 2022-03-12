 Your All-Time Dolphins Starting XI? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Your All-Time Dolphins Starting XI?

Just been thinking about it, and wanted to get everyone's take and opinion on this:

Who is everyone's all time starting Dolphins XI on both sides of the ball? I expect there will be a lot of simular teams, some head scratchers lol, etc.

I'll start:

QB-Dan the Man of course
RB-Csonk
WR-McDuffie
WR-Warfield
WR-Clayton
TE-Edmunds
LT-Webb
LG-Foster
C-Ruddy
RG-Little
RT-Evans

DE-Taylor
DE-Wake
DT-Bowens
DT-Fernandez
LB-ZT
LB-Cox
LB-Offerdahl
CB-Madison
CB-Surtain
S-Foley
S-Scott

K-Garo
P-Roby
 
QB- Marino
RB- Ricky W.
WR- Warfield
WR- Duper
flex- Csonka
C- Stephenson
T- Long
T- Webb
G- Kuchenberg
G- Little
TE- Mandich

DE- Taylor
DE- Wake
DT- Bowens
LB- Zach
LB- Buonicotti
LB-Cox
LB- Offerdahl
CB- Madison
CB- Howard
S- Anderson
S- Oliver
 
We have two hall of fame centers…and you pick Tim Ruddy? Foley over all-pro safety Dick Anderson? I’m taking Kuechenberg over Foster.
 
QB- Marino
RB - Csonka
RB - Williams
WR - Warfield
WR - Clayton
TE - Jackson
OT - Webb
OT - Long
OC - Stephenson/Langer (Don't ask me to choose here)
OG - Little
OG - Kuechenberg

- I'm going with a 4-3 here

DE - Taylor
DE - Stanfill
DT - Fernandez
DT - Baumhower
LB - Thomas
LB - Bouniconti
LB - Offerdahl
(Yeah, they all three played Inside. So, what)
CB - Surtain
CB - Howard
FS - Scott
SS - Anderson
 
To ALL Fins fans….After Dan of course, the next player that automatically makes this list is Dwight Stephenson! They are #’s 1 and 2 and everyone else takes a back seat to these guys! With all due respect to Langer. Dwight was THE best Center to EVER suit up!! Don’t take my word for it. Do the research yourself and see what the all time greats, players AND coaches had to say about the guy. He was a once in a lifetime player!!
 
