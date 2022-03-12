Your All-Time Dolphins Starting XI?

The Gov
I'm On The Whiskey Diet
Club Member
- Joined
- Nov 1, 2021
- Messages
- 1,352
- Reaction score
- 6,076
- Age
- 35
- Location
- North Carolina
Just been thinking about it, and wanted to get everyone's take and opinion on this:
Who is everyone's all time starting Dolphins XI on both sides of the ball? I expect there will be a lot of simular teams, some head scratchers lol, etc.
I'll start:
QB-Dan the Man of course
RB-Csonk
WR-McDuffie
WR-Warfield
WR-Clayton
TE-Edmunds
LT-Webb
LG-Foster
C-Ruddy
RG-Little
RT-Evans
DE-Taylor
DE-Wake
DT-Bowens
DT-Fernandez
LB-ZT
LB-Cox
LB-Offerdahl
CB-Madison
CB-Surtain
S-Foley
S-Scott
K-Garo
P-Roby
Who is everyone's all time starting Dolphins XI on both sides of the ball? I expect there will be a lot of simular teams, some head scratchers lol, etc.
I'll start:
QB-Dan the Man of course
RB-Csonk
WR-McDuffie
WR-Warfield
WR-Clayton
TE-Edmunds
LT-Webb
LG-Foster
C-Ruddy
RG-Little
RT-Evans
DE-Taylor
DE-Wake
DT-Bowens
DT-Fernandez
LB-ZT
LB-Cox
LB-Offerdahl
CB-Madison
CB-Surtain
S-Foley
S-Scott
K-Garo
P-Roby