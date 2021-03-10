Your preferred choice @ Pick #3 overall- Poll!

So having a Trade Down option is going to really skew this poll. I voted Ja'Marr Chase, but if I'm offered a good deal to trade down, I'd take it for sure. I didn't select that option in the poll because that's not really up to us, it's up to the team making an offer. For instance, we didn't want to trade Minkah Fitzpatrick, but he wanted to leave and we got a good offer. We didn't want to trade Laremy Tunsil, but we received an offer we couldn't refuse. Similarly, if we trade down, the offer needs to make sense for us. I mean, we're not trading down from #3 to #15 for a 3rd round pick, that would be absurd. But if we're offered a 2022 1st rounder to move back from #3 to #8, I'd take it.