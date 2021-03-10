 Your preferred choice @ Pick #3 overall- Poll! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Your preferred choice @ Pick #3 overall- Poll!

Your preferred choice @ Pick #3 overall

  • Penei Sewell

  • Ja'Marr Chase

  • Kyle Pitts

  • DeVonta Smith

  • Trade Down (Let's say for a 1st this year *somewhere in top ten*, 2nd this year and 1st next year)

FinPhan54

FinPhan54

if you trade down to 8 from 3, you are guaranteed one of the 4 above guys + Waddle as long as the one team that trades up takes a QB
 
mnphinfan

mnphinfan

If I was the FO and I couldn’t get the value I need in trading down, my choice would be Chase.
 
KBEE

KBEE

If can't trade down take Parsons......If you have any worries, Flo will set him straight.
 
Digital

Digital

So having a Trade Down option is going to really skew this poll. I voted Ja'Marr Chase, but if I'm offered a good deal to trade down, I'd take it for sure. I didn't select that option in the poll because that's not really up to us, it's up to the team making an offer. For instance, we didn't want to trade Minkah Fitzpatrick, but he wanted to leave and we got a good offer. We didn't want to trade Laremy Tunsil, but we received an offer we couldn't refuse. Similarly, if we trade down, the offer needs to make sense for us. I mean, we're not trading down from #3 to #15 for a 3rd round pick, that would be absurd. But if we're offered a 2022 1st rounder to move back from #3 to #8, I'd take it.
 
Avigatorx

Avigatorx

Trade down is a cop out imo. I think we would all like to move down a few spots and get more picks.

If push came to shove, I think Pitts is going to be special, im taking him.
 
LargoFin

LargoFin

mnphinfan said:
If I was the FO and I couldn’t get the value I need in trading down, my choice would be Chase.
Chase is composite, consensus #3 pick. Sewell is 2. Wilson and Fields are 4 and 5.
Waddle is 6 and Pitts 7. Smith is 10. So Chase is spot on value-wise at 3.
 
G

Gatorboy999120

I can take away the trade option, yes. But that is one of if not the most likely scenarios..how about this..if you pick "Trade down"..also post in a reply who you'd take or want if we don't trade...it can be one of the ones listed or someone else.
 
