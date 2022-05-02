Your thoughts on Tanner Conner?

Yoodakine56
Been watching this guy (being bored like everyone till the start of season).
He has the speed for a guy of his size. Just needs to be coached up, especially his route running. First Video has him compared to an Allen Robinson type.
A 6-foot-3, 226-pound weapon with a 4.37 40-yard dash, a 39.5-inch vertical jump and an accomplished collegiate track background, Conner's level of explosiveness stands out on screen when you watch his tape.
