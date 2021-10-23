 Your Top 3 Rooks So Far... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Your Top 3 Rooks So Far...

Charlie Rivers

Charlie Rivers

Mack Hollins - A Superstar In The Making!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 20, 2003
Messages
5,625
Reaction score
1,156
Age
55
Location
Miami
...this season.

My top 3 rooks are,
  • Mack Hollins
  • Haylen Waddle (duh!)
  • Jaelan Philips
Screenshot_20211023-121315.jpg
Screenshot_20211023-121401.jpg
Screenshot_20211023-121233.jpg
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Club Member
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
4,896
Reaction score
5,036
Location
Miami
Hollins is also our best WR this year other than Waddle and he isn't being given a fair chance imo. But yeah he is not a rookie. Lol.
 
Charlie Rivers

Charlie Rivers

Mack Hollins - A Superstar In The Making!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 20, 2003
Messages
5,625
Reaction score
1,156
Age
55
Location
Miami
did Hollins play for the Eagles? I'm not sure. Sorry for the miss step.
 
LibertineOneThree

LibertineOneThree

English Fin
Club Member
Joined
Mar 24, 2006
Messages
901
Reaction score
546
Location
Perfectville
Hollins was drafted in 2017 by Philadelphia. He’s 28. This is also his third season with Miami.

He might be the best special teams player I’ve ever seen. He’s phenomenal. Not sure I want his role expanded though. I think that’s clutching at straws a little bit.
 
A

Austin Tatious

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Sep 7, 2004
Messages
6,175
Reaction score
3,260
Hollins is a good team first guy but he’s not talented. He’s got size but he’s stiff and can’t separate. I like him for who he is and that’s a role player and a leader.
 
PSU Cane

PSU Cane

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Jan 9, 2006
Messages
2,126
Reaction score
1,040
Location
Lehigh Valley, PA
Mack Hollins has steel rods in his hips.

Nice special teams player. Good team guy. Nice role player but should never be in the starting lineup without half the team being injured.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom