Your top 5 Players for us this year?

MIAMIeverything

MIAMIeverything

Rookie
Joined
Feb 11, 2013
Messages
85
Reaction score
104
#1 Impact wise it has to be Byron Jones when he went out week 1 our defense got bad real bad once he came back our defense completely changed night and day difference in my opinion.
#2 Eric Rowe was a liability as a corner moved to saftey late last year dude has been ballin ever since
#3 ogbah dude is relentless and plays hard excellent signing
#4 “X” started out slow cause injury but man the pep in his step has increased over the weeks getting back to form and better and better
#5 Jason sanders dude has been money all year one bad play on that OB kickoff that’s literally his only blemish all year
 
