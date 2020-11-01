Your top 5 Players for us this year?

#1 Impact wise it has to be Byron Jones when he went out week 1 our defense got bad real bad once he came back our defense completely changed night and day difference in my opinion.

#2 Eric Rowe was a liability as a corner moved to saftey late last year dude has been ballin ever since

#3 ogbah dude is relentless and plays hard excellent signing

#4 “X” started out slow cause injury but man the pep in his step has increased over the weeks getting back to form and better and better

#5 Jason sanders dude has been money all year one bad play on that OB kickoff that’s literally his only blemish all year