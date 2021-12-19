Z Wilson flashed mad talent today, sadly.

I really hoped that dude would just be a dumpster fire. I have my reasons beyond just 'between the lines'. Those are for a different forum.

Between the lines, though...

He is maybe more physically gifted than even Josh Allen.

That 'Houdini ****' was driving me nuts today. The arm is legit, the legs and general athleticism are almost that of LJax.

If this kid ever learns the game at a high level, we could be ****ed.

All 4 teams in AFC East have good young QBs, but 2 of them are much more physically gifted than Tua. That's not debatable. Winning this division moving forward will be just as hard as it was during the Brady Pats years.



Anyway, great win but scary future in terms of playing the Jets twice a year.