Z Wilson flashed mad talent today, sadly.

I really hoped that dude would just be a dumpster fire. I have my reasons beyond just 'between the lines'. Those are for a different forum.
Between the lines, though...
He is maybe more physically gifted than even Josh Allen.
That 'Houdini ****' was driving me nuts today. The arm is legit, the legs and general athleticism are almost that of LJax.
If this kid ever learns the game at a high level, we could be ****ed.
All 4 teams in AFC East have good young QBs, but 2 of them are much more physically gifted than Tua. That's not debatable. Winning this division moving forward will be just as hard as it was during the Brady Pats years.

Anyway, great win but scary future in terms of playing the Jets twice a year.
 
60440344-B293-46DA-9F0C-7E7D9F931A0B.jpeg
 
He showed lots of escapability. He's going to need that too because he wasn't quick on his reads or decisive. I also really didn't see anything significant in the throws he did make.

Props to him for not throwing a pick against this team. And I'll credit the effort today.
 
Zach WIlson's elusiveness was impressive but it'd be worth coaching our D differently when they pursue him. A lot of the misses were from overpursuit / trying to lay the big hit. But he's not big and strong (to break arm tackles), possesses mad quicks/acceleration like Lamar Jackson, nor does he have a quick release. So I think slowing down as you get close and then wrestling him down---like B Jones did on his sack -- is the better technique until he proves he can beat that.
 
I’m glad he is a Jet and not a Dolphin. That’s all I can say about Wilson.
 
Your kidding right.
He had a couple of good throws in the first half.
He did absolutely nothing in the second half, besides get sacked 6 times.
The jury is still out on Wilson.
But right now he is guilty of being a bust.
 
