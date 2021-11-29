Zach Thomas Class of 2022 - ranked 9th??? of 26 Semi- Finalists...

AJDUHEJETKILLER
AJ DUHE JET KILLER
Come on Brother Zach. My gut thinks he gets in with this class. Huge Zach Thomas Fan. Long over due.....
9) Zach Thomas, LB (Miami Dolphins, 1996-2007; Dallas Cowboys, 2008): I know you look at him next to Derrick Brooks, Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher, and think Thomas is the Paul Roma of that group. And I get that. But he earned first-team All-Pro honors five times. Like, are the people responsible for making him an All-Pro not the same people who vote on the Hall of Fame?
Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Ranking the 26 semifinalists
Adam Rank provides his ranking of the 26 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022 -- including first-ballot hopefuls Devin Hester, Steve Smith Sr. and DeMarcus Ware.
