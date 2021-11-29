 Zach Thomas Class of 2022 - ranked 9th??? of 26 Semi- Finalists... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Zach Thomas Class of 2022 - ranked 9th??? of 26 Semi- Finalists...

Come on Brother Zach. My gut thinks he gets in with this class. Huge Zach Thomas Fan. Long over due.....

www.nfl.com

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Ranking the 26 semifinalists

Adam Rank provides his ranking of the 26 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022 -- including first-ballot hopefuls Devin Hester, Steve Smith Sr. and DeMarcus Ware.
www.nfl.com www.nfl.com

9) Zach Thomas, LB (Miami Dolphins, 1996-2007; Dallas Cowboys, 2008): I know you look at him next to Derrick Brooks, Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher, and think Thomas is the Paul Roma of that group. And I get that. But he earned first-team All-Pro honors five times. Like, are the people responsible for making him an All-Pro not the same people who vote on the Hall of Fame?
 
Imma cry if/when Zach gets in. Dude gave everything for the game and this franchise. If you could build a personality, work ethic, and dedication for an ideal Dolphin...he'd be it. JT is close as well, no way that much difference in years to get in over JT.

May TB12 can write another letter and knock some sense into the committee. He did just say this past few months Zach and JT were the toughest defense.
 
Those rankings are a joke. Tasker/Butler/Willis/Hester above him are a joke. Willis is just laughable he was great but way too short of a career to be compared to Zach who had a long career
 
MARINO1384 said:
Those rankings are a joke. Tasker/Butler/Willis/Hester above him are a joke. Willis is just laughable he was great but way too short of a career to be compared to Zach who had a long career
He's a Bears fan. Of course Hester is his number one.
 
We all know this is a total joke, Zach is in as far as I am concerned. He doesn't have to get in to be recognized
 
Schleprock said:
May TB12 can write another letter and knock some sense into the committee. He did just say this past few months Zach and JT were the toughest defense.
Kevin Mawae was all over for Thomas getting in last year. Zach SHOULD get in this year. But, he's going to get in at some point.
 
The fact Urlacher was voted Into the HOF on his first ballot and Thomas still isn’t in the HOF is ridiculous. Thomas had more solo and combined tackles and he was just as important to the Dolphins defense as Urlacher was to the Bears defense. It just a case of playing in Chicago over playing in Miami.

The reporters who vote for the HOF inductees always seem to favor the players who play in the big market areas over those that play in the markets which aren’t as large. Thomas had a better career than nearly half the players who are already in the HOF, IMO.

Hopefully he won’t be overlooked again this time.
 
MARINO1384 said:
Those rankings are a joke. Tasker/Butler/Willis/Hester above him are a joke. Willis is just laughable he was great but way too short of a career to be compared to Zach who had a long career
I agree whole heartedly with you and the crap "rankings". 2 special teamers and a short term LB over ZT54? no way. NO WAY. Butler always showed well and was an anchor for the pack.

I think its Zachs year!
 
I use to enjoy watching the HOF game each year even if it was a crapfest, it welcomed the beginning of football again.

However, since Zach was turned down his 1st try I have refused to watch that BS until he gets in.

P.S. I know the NFL doesn't care
 
AJDUHEJETKILLER said:
I agree whole heartedly with you and the crap "rankings". 2 special teamers and a short term LB over ZT54? no way. NO WAY. Butler always showed well and was an anchor for the pack.

I think its Zachs year!
I rank them as
1. Ware
2. Wayne
3. Zach/Allen

Everyone else. I’ll lose it if Willis gets first ballot and Zach doesn’t get in or if he gets first ballot in general. His numbers aren’t better than Zach’s and he had a shorter career.
 
I don’t get why it’s even up for discussion. He should be in! Period!
 
