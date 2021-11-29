Zach Thomas Class of 2022 - ranked 9th??? of 26 Semi- Finalists...

The fact Urlacher was voted Into the HOF on his first ballot and Thomas still isn’t in the HOF is ridiculous. Thomas had more solo and combined tackles and he was just as important to the Dolphins defense as Urlacher was to the Bears defense. It just a case of playing in Chicago over playing in Miami.



The reporters who vote for the HOF inductees always seem to favor the players who play in the big market areas over those that play in the markets which aren’t as large. Thomas had a better career than nearly half the players who are already in the HOF, IMO.



Hopefully he won’t be overlooked again this time.