I was looking back at recent drafts and something was shockingly missing. We haven't drafted one WR in the last three drafts. The last WR we drafted was Isiah Ford in the 7th round in the 2017 draft. The last time we used a pick in the first three rounds on a WR was Leonte ****ing Caroo. Its been so long that I forgot Caroo was even on the team. It wild in a offensive league we have completely neglected this position. No wonder we were trotting out Mack Hollins, Grant, and a service academy QB at WR late in the season last year. This needs to change. We need to put draft capital towards playmakers and fast.