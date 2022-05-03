Zim’s Grade For The Off-Season : Ummmmmm…The Off-Season Edition?

Hiring Mike McDaniel — A : I was really into us possibly getting Harbaugh. While that didn’t happen for various reasons, getting McDaniel seems to have been a great consolation prize. My only concern (If there is one) is a potential lack of discipline. But right now, I see guys having fun and enjoying their work. That has to count for something. If Coach McD if half the genius everyone says he is, we’re in good shape. McDaniel keeping the defense intact from last year is also VERY encouraging.

Free Agency — B +: A nice haul was had with our cap space. Very Impressive. I love the adds on the OL. My only problem is we haven’t grabbed a Center yet. The RB’s are quick and speed is the theme this off-season. I like the Cedrick Wilson signing. If we manage to pull off signing a center…This definitely goes to an A -.

The Trade — A : What can I say. We picked up the ultimate Buffalo Bill Killer and didn’t touch any of our assets for next year. This is brilliant by Grier. Yes, it cost us a lot and draft day wasn’t fun this year. BUT…. This wasn’t that strong of a draft anyway and getting Hill easily makes us one of the more dangerous teams in the AFC. This trade might be Grier’s best work yet.

The Draft — B : Yes, This is nit-picking. I loved the Tindall pick. Again…Grier picked an off-season theme and stuck with it. Speed. Tindall will be all over Josh Allen this year. I loved the Cameron Goode pick. He was a huge sleeper for a lot of draft guys on the internet. I didn’t like the Ezukanma pick at all. Was he really the BPA there at 125? I don’t think so. I HATED the Thompson pick. Just stupid. He has little to no chance of making the team. Furthermore, I wasn’t impressed with his tape. Regardless, the 1 draft gem we have is Tindall. Let’s hope he is as good as I think he’ll be.

Well…. With the draft being over… It’s now time to grade my arch nemesis Chris Grier on how’s he’s done since we last gathered for a grades post (January 10th). Please know this up front….I will NOT be kind to Mr. Grier. If that in some way offends you….Please do not read any further. With that…..Let’s get into the Grade.Front Office Grade (Chris Grier) — B+ : Yes...I know….There isn’t much to dislike this off-season. And this is as harsh a grade as I could give. I dislike Grier intensely, and up until this off-season, I’ve wanted him gone. However, there is no way to rip him this year. I’ll go into the specifics later….But the reason for the B+ and not an A was the draft and not filling the void at Center. I really didn’t like two of his 4 picks. But to be honest….Besides Tindall…. Will any of the other 3 even make the team? The void at Center might get filled as we have time and cap-space. So if that happens, this moves to an A - . Let’s look at the major moves:The wrap up is this: We are now a VERY serious contender in the AFC and if Tua can be the QB I think he can, we’re in the playoffs for sure this year. The great thing about what Grier has done is we have insurance going into a very QB heavy draft in 2023. If Tua isn’t good….We trade up next year. That’s thinking ahead. I’m not sure how you can dislike that. As with every team, these moves look good on paper…But how will they play out come September? We’ll see. But you gotta like the way we’re set up. Nice Job Mr. Grier.