Zim’s Grades for Game

It seems my grade thread has become somewhat contentious. Let me state that the opinions expressed in this thread are mine and not of the management nor ownership nor the Miami Dolphins organization. If you disagre, so be it. Feel free to state your opinions as well. This thread is meant to start a conversation. Nothing more.

With that out of the way...... Wow what a game! What a win! What a time to be a Dolphin fan! On to the grades:

QB - A : That was Tua’s second game in the NFL? Are you kidding me? Poise, accuracy, heart, desire. Just Wow. It normally takes 3 years to see what we saw yesterday. The future is really bright for the Dolphins.

RB’s - C- : I’m guessing we’re going to need RB help in the off-season. Jordan Howard is SLOW. He did take this grade from a D to a D+ with the end of game 8 yard run and the TD. We need more from this group.

WR’s - B+ : Good game from this group overall. Parker caught everything thrown his way. Williams looked good before the foot injury. Grant had a few catches. Nice day overall.

OL - C - : A complete up and down day. Jackson was a little rusty for sure. Tua was sacked and pressured. The RB’s didn’t have a lot of space to work with. Not a great day but they did just enough to get the win.

TE’s - B+ : Gesicki with a few nice catches. Hollins with a great catch for a TD. By the way....Who is Hollins? I’m pretty sure he was my UPS driver a month ago. Anyway....Nice game by the TE’s

DL - B - : Another scoop and score for the combination of Ogbah and Lawson. A lot of pressure but they couldn’t catch Murray. Wilkins has got to stop jumping on people when he gets happy. I should subtract a letter grade just for that alone. BUT......They held when they had to which took this grade up from a C to a B-

LB’s - C+ : Van Noy was good. Baker wasn’t really notable. Van Ginkle was Average. Murray is tough to bring down and it showed yesterday.

DB’s - C - : This is the grade I struggled with the most. I was going to give this crew a D. X was collecting PI’s like most kids collect baseball cards. Jones got Roasted by Kirk for a long TD. We play so much cover 0 and it is so tough to cover a good receiver for 3 seconds. Especially with the safeties playing in the box. Not their best game....But good enough.

ST’s - A : Sanders gets this grade. A 56 yarder and a 50 yarder? Awesome. 20/20 for the year. Nice.

Coaching and Front Office - A - : 5 Assistants out with COVID. I guess we know who the weak 5 are now. I Kid. Good overall gameplan. A little too much cover 0 for me on D. Good offensive play calling. This team is going places.
 
I’m not sure any of us thought that you represented the management of the Miami Dolphins.

If anyone did have that misconception however, we may have discovered a new COVID-related symptom
 
Hollins is a Wr and not a TE. I think you are short changing the Dline, they went after Murray all day and fast. He was just faster, The effort was insane so not sure if they could have done much more. A in my book because of the way they went after it. As far as DBs go I would definitely go B, the effort that Howard showed was infectious and was called for a bad interference call that was bogus as he was going for the ball. They were up against major league WRs and in the end won. So many times guys were covered Murray had his issues.
 
Matecheck said:
Very happy for Ereck and his pops that he is doing so well.



Jackson and Hunt graded out a lot higher than both their season average and their season high. Especially in pass pro. Hunt even graded at 81.9 in pass pro
Click to expand...
what was the grades for the 6 OL that played yesterday??
 
Flowers been a really solid pick up.

Austin Jackson hasn't played in like 4 weeks so i think he will improve. I am happy they moved J.Davis to RG...Kindley was needs improvement.
 
