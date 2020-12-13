Zim’s Grades for the Game: Game 13 Edition

Well..... The Chiefs were the better team today. They deserved the win....No doubt. BUT..... With the injuries we had today, I can’t help but think this would have been a different game if we were at full strength. Oh well.......Excuses are for losers. On to the grades:



QB - B - : Apparently Tua likes to start off slow. I can definitely say he heats up nicely as evidenced by this game. Not a bad game by Tua at all. Even his interception hit Grant in the hands. I continue to believe the future is bright for us with Tua at QB. The Safety got Tua the “-“ here.



RB’s - D+ : Well... Talk about a place where injuries hurt us, look no farther than the RB position. We are definitely using a high draft choice on an RB this off-season. Washington wasn’t horrible, just a little slow to the holes when he had them. Laird with a few handles. We have to upgrade this position.



WR’s - D + : Wow....More injuries tell the story here. Parker getting hurt really sucks. Grant with a couple drops before he got hurt didn’t help this grade any. On a positive note, I actually like what Bowden did today. He got this unit the +. This is another area where we are gonna spend some draft capital this off-season.



TE’s - B+ : Gesicki with his 2nd VERY a good game today. He was all over the place and with 2 TD’s he helped make this a B+. I would like to see better run blocking from this crew.....especially near the goal line. However, a good game by these guys.



OL - D+ : The pass blocking wasn’t horrible.....It just wasn’t good. Tua was under pressure a lot today. I will say, the pass blocking got better as the game progressed. The run blocking again was atrocious. This line cannot run block whatsoever. Sad. I will say though, we have 3 rookies starting. Hopefully, this gets better next year.



DL - B - : Not a bad day at all. We got some pressure on Mahomes. We stopped the run for the most part. Wilkins was good again today. I also love what Davis is doing on the inside. I believe this unit is 1 player away from being elite.



LB’s - C - : Van Noy and Roberts missing this game hurt. Nice deflection by Van Ginkle for a pick. We have no answer for Kelce on this unit (who really does?). This was Baker’s best game as a pro in my opinion. We were just a little short today.



DB’s - B+ : Wow.....3 picks and a forced fumble by this crew. Against KC, that’s saying something. X with another amazing pick. Jones with a FF and a pick. We really saw the value of Bobby McCain today. This unit was good overall. The only reason they missed the A was KC’s last drive in the 4th. Why were we playing 13 yards off? Please explain that one to me.



ST’s - D - : Sanders with a crucial early miss. Haack wasn’t great today....Just average. The punt return for the TD was painful. Bad day for this crew. You could argue for the F here.



Coaching and Front Office - D : This is a tough one to grade. I give Flores credit for keeping the team motivated when we were down by 20. The come back was admirable. BUT....WHY ARE YOUR CORNERS 13 YARDS OFF ON A DRIVE WHERE YOU NEED TO GET THE BALL BACK? That was 2 easy throws and a lot of yards for Mahomes and company. WHY? Also, why can Bill Bellichick take a teams number 1 receiver away consistently, but we didn’t even slow Kelce down? Why wasn’t he doubled more? The coaching here was sub par in my opinion. As for the Front Office, nice trade for Lyn Bowden. I like what he did today.