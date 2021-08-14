Zim’s Grades For The Game: Preseason Game 1

Well….Football is back! That’s the good news….. The OL….That’s the bad news. These grades are based on the people who played in this game. Not on the potential of the guys that sat.



QB’s - B - : Tua looked VERY good behind a bad OL. The interception was a bad decision. Questioning his arm strength shows me you know nothing about football. Brisett looked good and had a great TD throw. Sinnet is PS material at best.



RB’s - C : Brown is slow and has limited vision in this game. Everyone else was as good as they could be behind what I consider a PUTRID OL.



TE’s - D + : Gesicki with a nice long catch. Other than that they were quiet. The run blocking from this group is a problem though.



WR’s - D : I didn’t see any separation from our receivers….. Just like last year. Tua had to fit throws in to tight windows. No throws to Waddle at all. Not an impressive game by any means by our receiving squad. We need to get guys healthy here.



OL - F - : Wow. This unit is just BAD. My thoughts right now are that this unit has regressed. We might actually be worse off than last year. Austin Jackson has shown ZERO improvement. That’s concerning. Jessie Davis should seriously consider retiring before he gets someone killed. I saw Kindly move a couple people….But he got worked in pass pro a few times. This is past the point of concerning. If you’re a Dolphin fan…. you should be scared right now.



DL - B - : The starters were good/great. Very nice effort here. I like Ledbetter. He flashed. Potentially a VERY good unit based on today. They dropped a letter grade because the 3rd stringers got no push and gave up some long runs.



LB’s - B - : Not a bad game at all. I’m looking for a big year out of Baker this year. I liked his game today. McKinney is a thumper.



DB’s - A - : Nik Needham played great. Noah made one play then got burned on another. BUT….At least he made a play. I actually see a little progress out of him. This is an ELITE unit in the NFL. Period.



ST’s - A : Waddle is fast. He’s gonna be dangerous. Jakeem Grant looked good. Sanders was perfect. Palardy is an upgrade over Haack. Good coverage today as well.



Coaching - B : It’s preseason.



GM/Front Office - F : I have been critical of Grier for a long time. What bothers me is that It’s turning out that it’s justified. As of this writing, Austin Jackson and Noah Igbo are wasted picks. That is really frustrating. The OL is, as of now, worse than last year. Malcolm Brown looks like a waste of money. Need I go on? Either we need to fire every one of our scouts, or we have to start thinking about replacing Grier. I know there are a lot of people that are going to say that I’m over-reacting. If that’s your take…..Tell me when it’s OK to call Grier out. I’ll be waiting.