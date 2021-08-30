Zim’s Grades For The Game: Preseason Game 3 Edition

DZimmer000 said:



I’m going to do things a little different this time. Instead of giving grades to each unit, I’m going to just give my general thoughts and some grades to individuals. I do this because most of the guys I would be grading won’t be here Wednesday morning.

Reid Sinnett - A : GREAT game by Reid. Gutsy, accurate, smart, efficient….Basically every good QB compliment applies here. The problem is we need that 3rd QB spot for a receiver. Hopefully, Sinnett doesn’t get scooped up by another team and he makes it to our Practice Squad.

Kirk Merritt- B : This kid has talent. It’s undeniable. I think he makes this team. If he gets cut….He’s not making it to the practice squad. Someone is going to pick him up.

Gerrid Doaks - B : Nice game by him. Nothing spectacular, but he proved he can pick up some tough yards.

Noah Igbo - D : I’m just not seeing the improvement from this kid I hoped I would. If he doesn’t make the final PBU there this grade is an F. That being said….Maybe….Just Maybe…That final PBU gives this kid the confidence he hasn’t shown up until this point. I’m rooting for this kid.

Larnell Coleman- F : What do you expect? He was a 7th round pick and played like a college FA today. Practice Squad guy at best.

Greg Little - C : I saw him give up a few pressures….But he wasn’t horrible. I’m hoping he can put it together…..But We’ll see.

Malcolm Perry - C : Got the 2 point conversion and made a couple catches today. Unfortunately, this is a talented WR room and I don’t see Perry making this team. Maybe a PS guy if he doesn’t get claimed.

Q - C : I love this kid. I love his aggressiveness. I wish he grew up in the states and played football as a kid. He’ll stick around because of the roster exemption.

Coaches - A : The ONLY problem I have with this coaching staff is that Flores won’t stand up at the podium and SQUASH THE ****ING WATSON RUMORS. This is starting to become a distraction to the team. I personally think trading for Watson right now makes ZERO sense whatsoever. So…Why hasn’t Flores squashed it? It makes me think there’s something to all these rumors. Other than that, Flores can take his’n and beat your’n and take your’n and beat his‘n.

OK…. This was actually a fun game to watch. The Dolphins continue to improve and I continue to be impressed by this coaching staff.

Not saying you're wrong, but can you give me a few examples of plays where Noah's coverage was really poor? I re-watched the game and maybe saw one play in coverage on a crossing patteren, but didn't see a lot of the plays he was being beaten on that most saw. Especially not on plays he was beaten on for completions. I only counted a few completions when targeted and maybe a few others where he was playing zone coverage but not really beaten.