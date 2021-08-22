Zim’s Grades For The Game: Preseason Week 2

Not a lot to complain about here. Yes, the Falcons rested a lot of their starters. Regardless, you have to beat the guy in front of you….And we did plenty of that last night. On to the grades.QB’s - A : 7 maybe 8 balls hit the ground the whole night. Tua was excellent as were Brissett and Sinnett. I’d say the QB room is good. Not one worry here.RB’s - B + : Nice game all around by these guys. Ahmed and Gaskin are great pass catching backs and can hit the hole quickly. I’m not overly impressed with Brown. Doaks is a PS guy this year.TE’s - A : Gesicki might have a pro-bowl type year if he can stay healthy. I hated the Hunter Long pick in this year’s draft…I might want to re-think that. He looked good. This is a very nice unit.WR’s - A : Hollins is having a great camp. Grant looked good last night. Now on to Waddle. He is going to keep a few DC’s up at night this year. He’s fast, shifty and he’s a threat to score every time he gets the ball. Oh…And he’s tough too. Highly impressive.OL - B : My lowest grade from last night. While they looked better, they weren’t great as a unit. I’m still very concerned with Austin Jackson. I saw him get beat more than a few times last night. On the positive side, Deiter played VERY WELL. Let’s hope this unit keeps improving.DL - A : This grade could be lower because the Falcons’ 3’s gashed us in the 4th quarter, but I’ll ignore it. Great game by the 1’s and we got some pressure on the Atlanta QB’s . I like our DL.Eguavoen’s - A + : I’m changing the name of the linebackers to the Eguavoens in honor of Eggy’s historic night. 4 sacks and one was a safety? If this was the regular season, people would be comparing Eggy to LT. But great game overall by this unit. Van Ginko is back with a sack too. Very Nice.DB’s - A : Nice job. By the way….How Good is Nik Needham? I am very impressed. I would have like to see something from Igbo, but I guess no news is good news there. All tolled, we’re going to have a no fly zone this year. If we can get a steady pass rush….This Defense is a top 5 unit in the NFL. Period.ST’s : B + : Decent coverage. Palardy with a couple nice punts. Now on to Sanders: He missed a 58 yarder in a preseason game? WTF? Hopefully there are kickers on the waiver wire.Coaching - A : It’s Preseason.Front Office - A : When I give Grier **** for what I consider to be terrible drafts…..I have to come back when those same players show improvement and give Grier credit. Eichenberg looked good last night. I am still not impressed with Jackson or Igbo, but they played better last night.