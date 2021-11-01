Zim’s Grades For The Game: Week 8 Edition

The girl that lives next door to me dressed up as a naughty police woman.

I saw a guy dressed as Joe Biden…He was walking around the neighborhood aimlessly.

I saw a guy dress up as an NFL coach and pretend to know what he was doing. It was so funny……. Oh wait, that one was real. Nevermind.

Win consistently….If ever

Figure out if Tua is good or horrible

Have a running game

Have a passing game

I love Halloween…..It’s such a fun holiday….People dress up as all kinds of things. For instance:On to the gradesQB — D : One thing that remains constant is that there is no real way to judge what we have in Tua. Without question he has happy feet in the pocket. It’s affecting his power and accuracy. This offensive line is absolutely atrocious. When he has some time and sets his feet, he’s accurate and makes the right read. The problem is he rarely has time and his feet are going all over the place when he feels pressure. This was evident on multiple throws yesterday. The problem is that Tua doesn’t have Josh Allen’s arm….Or his offensive line….Or his receivers…..or his coaching staff…..or his GM….or his……You get the picture. Anyway, Tua gets the D because of the pick and not getting the offense lined up right about 4 separate times. He has to be better than that.RB’s — D + Gaskin and Ahmad ran hard yesterday but combined only mustered 58 yards total between them. If you add in the receiving they had 85 yards between them. Obviously the putrid OL in front of these guys didn’t help. That’s what the + is for. I took into acccount the horrible blocking.WR’s — D : And we have a Parker sighting!!! And we have a Parker drop. And another one! It’s now obvious that Parker went to the Chris Chambers Wide Receiving Academy. He looked like the Best WR in the game for the first half……Then nothing the 2nd. I blame the OL and I blame the OC’s. This stupid Multiple OC experiment has got to end. Regardless…. 1/2 of quality football isn’t what we’re paying Parker for. As for Waddle….29 yards? That’s what we got for the #6 overall pick and a first next year? 29 Yards against a divisional rival ? Nice Job Grier.TE — D + : 3 catches for 48 yards for Gesicki. That’s it. No one else did anything from this unit to warrant a note here. Pathetic.OL — F : Again. Hunt and Eichenberg played so bad yesterday that Jackson and Davis actually looked a step above useless. Hunt was astronomically bad yesterday. Obviously, Eichenberg is not an NFL LT. Our new center Reiter wasn’t bad…But that’s like being the tallest Midget. Until this unit gets fixed we won’t :ST’s — F : Jason Sanders is regressing. Palardy sucks. No Return game. Below average coverage of kicks and punts. I’d say that about sums it up.DL — D : In general, we gave up only 102 yards rushing and only allowed Allen 249 yards passing. BUT…. This unit got destroyed in the 2nd half. No pressure at all unless we blitz. I’d like to see us only pay them for the half they actually played.LB’s — D : I know he’s only 8 games into his career….But I’m not sure that Phillips has it. He does hustle though. Regardless, he not getting close enough to opposing QB’s to se their names on the back of their jerseys. He has to play better. There was a Van Ginko sighting. Someone said it already on this board…But this unit was better without Baker.DB’s — D : I do not like how they’re being used. AT ALL. On Digg’s Touchdown, X was 8 yards off. Why would you pay X and Jones all that money for Bump and Run coverage and then ask them to play 8 yards off deep in the red zone?? WTF?Coaching and Front Office — F : How many penalties did we have yesterday? 9? How many times were we misaligned before a snap yesterday? Sorry Brian Flores…lYou just don’t have it. We weren’t ready to play in any phase yesterday. Oh….And we don’t even have our #1 PICK THIS YEAR BECAUSE OF THAT OTHER IDIOT. Great.