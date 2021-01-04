Zim’s Grades For The Season: QB’s and RB’s

I figured I had to do this at the end to give my perspective on where this franchise is going. I’m sure a lot of you are going to disagree with my season ending grades.... That’s more than acceptable. I want to hear your thoughts. I’m going to go over position by position instead of grouping..... So I’ll be splitting this up. Today is the QB’s and RB’s.



QB’s - C : Fitz and Tua...... What can I say that hasn’t been said in a million other threads/posts? Fitz played decent this year. Actually a little above that. The win against the Raiders was miraculous. He is a serviceable starting QB in this league..... No Question. However, I don’t think he has what it takes to take a team to a Super Bowl.... There were times he made this rag-tag offense look good. And we need a veteran back up, but do we re-sign Fitz? I’m actually against it. This should be Tua’s team. Let’s see what he has.... Sign Mariotta or someone like that.



As for Tua. Ugh. He did some good out there. He did more bad this year. There were times you saw the potential. And there were times (like yesterday for example) where you got worried. So.... I’ll put it in perspective: He only played 9 games. He had almost no talent around him. A bad OC in Gailey. A shoddy OL. No real RB to speak of.



So....What do you do with Tua? Cut him? Trade him? Build around him? That seems to be the debate around here. The answer is simple, you take all of the draft picks and build around him. Let’s see what he has. I’m preaching patience with him for now.



Fitz would have gotten a B - on his own. I thought Tua’s play brought that down a little for the year.



RB’s - D + : Not one of our backs had a good year. The closest guy to that was Gaskin. He looked decent out there at times. He caught the ball well. He has decent vision and speed when he needs to turn it on. COVID-19 and an injury limited his availability..... Which hurt this grade. IMO...He’s the only guy we return with next year.



Ahmed is JAG and is a 3rd backup in this league. He had a couple nice runs.... But again..... Nothing special.



I had high hopes for Brieda. Great speed. I thought it was a good trade by Grier. WRONG. Brieda was a ghost all year. I don’t think he comes back.



All the rest of the many RB’s did nothing to impress me in any way. We are going to have to draft an RB pretty high this year.



Gaskin got this group into C territory. The rest of the group dropped that grade to a D+.



I’ll do the WR’s and TE’s next.