Zim’s Grades Week 10 Edition

“ The NFL isn’t as hard as I thought “ Famous last words from Tua. I’m pretty sure he’s gonna take some flak for that statement. To be fair, it wasn’t all on him. Let’s look at the grades.



QB’s - F : Tua was just not good today. A penalty wiped out a pick. He wasn’t accurate. His timing was way off. He took way too long in the pocket with a porous OL. Fitz could have brought this grade to a D or higher until he decided to stare down Parker with 1 minute left and got picked. Tua will have better days, but this day was definitely not his best.



RB’s - D+ : Ahmed was OK for not having an inch of room to run through. Brieda was non-existent. It’s starting to look like a failed trade for Chris Grier on the Brieda deal.



WR’s - C - : Thank God for Parker or this would have been a shutout. No separation from ANYONE else. Tua didn’t get much help from this lot. Parker got the, the C - by himself.



TE’s - D - : Gesicki was OK. A couple of catches... But that’s it. Playing against a defense that hasn’t covered a TE all year. Pathetic effort to be honest.



OL - F - : COMPLETE HORSESHIT. I could not be less impressed. A total failure all the way across. If someone asks me about the OL’s execution I’d say I’m all for it. I thought we were over performances like that. I guess I was wrong.



DL - D : Another bad job. Apparently we can’t stop the counter in any way shape or form. No sacks. Ugh. We missed Wilkins today.



LB’s D+ : Van Ginkel was the lone bright spot and he wasn’t that bright. 2 costly penalties on one play. He made up for that with the forced fumble. Van Noy was noticeably hampered by the hip. Elandon Roberts is a waste of FA money In my book. Where was Baker today?



DB’s C : X with another pick. Gotta love that guy. Jones played well. Needham played well. By far the best unit on the team except for ST’s.



ST’s B : Haack with some nice punts. Sanders perfect. Not a bad day actually.



Coaching - F : WTF was that? Your rookie QB is struggling behind a struggling OL. Denver is bringing pressure everywhere. What do you do? Well... If you’re Chan Gailey you keep calling 20 outs with receivers that aren’t getting any separation at all. Horrible. How about the D you ask? Well.... Why can they run the counter to the right 19 times and be stopped twice? This game started out so promising. We need to bounce back next week in a big way.