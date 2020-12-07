Zim’s Grades Week 12 Edition

This game was like two totally different games. I feel like I should be giving out two sets of grades on this one. BUT....I’m way too lazy for that. So.....Here we go:



QB - B : A VERY slow start turned into a very good game for Tua. The first half, he was noticeably off. The second half, he was dealing. I think we found the ideal offense for our young signal caller. The hurry up forces defenses to play a lot more vanilla and that fits Tua perfectly. Still no picks yet. That in and of itself is impressive.



RB’s - C -: Gaskin was good in spots today. The fumble was costly and would have hurt a lot more if we were playing a better team. Cox with a few nice blocks but nothing spectacular. There is NO doubt we need to look into drafting an RB early in The next draft.



WR’s - C : Devante Parker was battling out there today. Literally. He had a nice right cross. The follow up left did some damage and knocked a coach down hard. So.... Parker gets the 10-8 round. Nice job there. As for his actual play on the field, he was going back and forth with Jackson all day. As for the rest of the receiver corp, Not so great to be honest. Grant drops a sure touchdown. Bowden played OK though.



TE’s - A - : Mike Gesicki was VERY good today. This is the Mike Gesicki we should get every week. The catch over the middle was impressive. Plain and simple . Very nice job.



OL - C - : This line is not good right now. Run blocking is non-existent. Pass blocking was much better in the 2nd half but still not great. Let’s hope Flowers isn’t done for any extended period of time. The 2nd half brought this up from a D.



DL - A : IMPRESSIVE. Stop the run. CHECK. Rush the passer. CHECK. What more can you ask for? Christian Wilkins is looking VERY good right now. Ogbah is still balling. Lawson played well. Nice job by this whole unit.



LB’s - A : Kyle Van Noy was awesome today. By far his best game as a Dolphin. Baker was active. Nice job by this unit.



DB’s - B : A little public service announcement to all of our remaining Opposing OC’s —— PLEASE NOTE: DO NOT THROW TO XAVIEN HOWARD’S SIDE! It is hazardous to your health and may result in a loss of self esteem, probable divorce and a certain loss of employment. Thank you and have a nice day. Byron Jones was good except for the long touchdown. Nik Needham needs a pay raise....Quick.



ST’s - B +: Sanders is Money. Haack is Money. Jakeem Grant is.......Flat. Man did he take a couple shots today. I thought both were actually dirty and I’m glad the 2nd one caused the game to look like a scene from a 1973 Flyers vs Bruins game. I love it when teammates stick up for each other.



Coaching and Front Office - A : OK stick with me on this one. The first half was lousy. WAY too conservative on offense and defense from a coaching stand point. BUT the reason for the A is two-fold. 1) The introduction of the no huddle made Tua look like a 7 year vet. 2) Watching Flo go across the field to stick up for Grant was GREAT. I absolutely love Flores right now. There is no doubt in my mind, this man is coach of the year. PERIOD. Props to Gailey for flipping the switch and going no-huddle. I’m highly impressed.