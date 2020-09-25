Zim’s Grades Week 3

DZimmer000

This was a tough spot. Thursday night game on the road. Typically, the road team loses these games. I would say we dominated this one:

QB - A : what can you say about Fitz in this one? 90% completion percentage. Well played all around by Fitz. Easily deserved A here.

RB - B : Solid B for the RB’s here. Gaskin was all over the place in the first half. He had a great run to close it out. Brieda played well and Howard with another touchdown. Nice Job.

WR - B : A solid B here as well. The main issue here though is a lack of separation for our guys. Besides that, Parker while noticeably slowed because of the Hammy, was very good. Williams with a nice TD. Even Grant showed up. If they ever start getting a little space, they’re gonna be tough to stop.

OL - B+ : Very nice job running the ball. Pass pro was good too. The 2 rookies are playing extremely well. What more can you say? Good job here.

TE - A : Great game by the TE’s. Gesicki is turning into the best tight end in the league. Period.

DL - B- : Not bad tonight. We even got some pressure. Who would have thunk it? Still, we got gashed on some runs. And the pressure wasn’t consistent. But that’s a huge improvement over the Bills game.

LB - B : Van Noy was good. You noticed him tonight. Baker was decent and no stupid penalties. Van Ginkel with a sack. Solid effort.

DB - B- : Iggy Biggy Noganny rebounded well for a rookie that got destroyed just 4 days ago. Props to him. X had a pick. The safety play was good. A little to much ground given up pre snap on some plays. Tackling needs to get better as well. But good job by this crew.

ST - A : Sanders was kicking bombs. Hack punted well. Coverage teams were good. Solid A here.

Coaching - A : Very well done by Flores and his coaches. The Defense mixed up coverages, which was refreshing. The offense stuck to the game plan all the way through. I can be a little rough on Flores at times....But not here. Great coaching helped tonight. As for Grier, I have been notoriously tough on him. Well.... I gotta give him credit when it’s due. It’s Due here. The 2 rookie Offensive Lineman look like home runs so far. Kindly is a beast. I’m very impressed. Equally so with Jackson. He’s a stud at LT. Nice job by Grier there.

Great effort by the guys tonight on a short week. It’s gonna make the long weekend even sweeter for sure. 1-2 after 3 which is where a lot of people thought we would be.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Offense A-, stellar 1st half, a little sloppy in 2nd half.

Defense B+, after a discouraging 1st half, they took over the 2nd half. Got a couple of sacks. 2 takeaways. They’ve recovered a fumble in every game now And they’re now even on the season in turnover differential. Still got some stuff to cleanup but way better than last week.

Special Teams A+, not much from either Haack or Sanders because the offense was moving the ball and scoring TDs but they executed when called upon. Sanders nailed his FG and XPs. Nice punt downed inside the 3.

Coaching B- Miami stayed aggressive offensively in the 1st half. Got a 4th down conversion that led to a TD. Didn’t shy away from the run game. Got the ball to their playmakers in Gesicki and Parker. Defense picked it up in 2nd half. Play calling when the field shortens is still a iffy.
 
