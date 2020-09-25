Zim’s Grades Week 3

This was a tough spot. Thursday night game on the road. Typically, the road team loses these games. I would say we dominated this one:



QB - A : what can you say about Fitz in this one? 90% completion percentage. Well played all around by Fitz. Easily deserved A here.



RB - B : Solid B for the RB’s here. Gaskin was all over the place in the first half. He had a great run to close it out. Brieda played well and Howard with another touchdown. Nice Job.



WR - B : A solid B here as well. The main issue here though is a lack of separation for our guys. Besides that, Parker while noticeably slowed because of the Hammy, was very good. Williams with a nice TD. Even Grant showed up. If they ever start getting a little space, they’re gonna be tough to stop.



OL - B+ : Very nice job running the ball. Pass pro was good too. The 2 rookies are playing extremely well. What more can you say? Good job here.



TE - A : Great game by the TE’s. Gesicki is turning into the best tight end in the league. Period.



DL - B- : Not bad tonight. We even got some pressure. Who would have thunk it? Still, we got gashed on some runs. And the pressure wasn’t consistent. But that’s a huge improvement over the Bills game.



LB - B : Van Noy was good. You noticed him tonight. Baker was decent and no stupid penalties. Van Ginkel with a sack. Solid effort.



DB - B- : Iggy Biggy Noganny rebounded well for a rookie that got destroyed just 4 days ago. Props to him. X had a pick. The safety play was good. A little to much ground given up pre snap on some plays. Tackling needs to get better as well. But good job by this crew.



ST - A : Sanders was kicking bombs. Hack punted well. Coverage teams were good. Solid A here.



Coaching - A : Very well done by Flores and his coaches. The Defense mixed up coverages, which was refreshing. The offense stuck to the game plan all the way through. I can be a little rough on Flores at times....But not here. Great coaching helped tonight. As for Grier, I have been notoriously tough on him. Well.... I gotta give him credit when it’s due. It’s Due here. The 2 rookie Offensive Lineman look like home runs so far. Kindly is a beast. I’m very impressed. Equally so with Jackson. He’s a stud at LT. Nice job by Grier there.



Great effort by the guys tonight on a short week. It’s gonna make the long weekend even sweeter for sure. 1-2 after 3 which is where a lot of people thought we would be.