Zim’s Grades Week 5

The question before the game was....Which Fitz would show up today? Well....Fitz Magic showed up and brought the Miami Dolphins we’ve been waiting to see with him. The Grades:



QB - A : Might have been one of Fitz’s best games as a pro. He was accurate, on time and just fun to watch. When he’s on, we’re tough to beat.



RB’s - B+ : Good game overall. The running was good. The pass receiving was good. The pass blocking was even good. Brieda was good. He can definitely move. Gaskin also looked good and made good decisions with the ball.



TE’s - B+ : Effective and efficient game from the TE’s. Shaheen with a TD. A few nice catches from Gesicki. Good blocking on runs as well. Well Done.



WR’s - A- : Except for Grant, this unit was very good today. Separation and good route running was the norm all day. Grant and a couple drops prevent this from being an A+.



OL - A : I cannot believe we finally have an OL with some depth. Hunt played well today for his first game. He failed to anchor a couple times.... But in general he was good. Kindley was good and Davis more than held his own at LT. Very well done by this unit.



DL - B+ : I usually have this unit as the worst on the team. Not today. Ogbah has played really well the past 2 weeks. We got a ton of pressure. 5 sacks. We got pushed around on a few runs.... But in general, very good game from the DL today.



LB’s - A : Van Ginkel was fierce out there. Baker looked good in coverage and Van Noy played well. What more can you say? We even saw Eguaven show up. Nice tilt by these guys.



DB’s - A+ : Wow. This is what it should look like. X was on point. Jones was like a blanket out there. Good tackling. The safeties showed up. 2 picks. By far the best game of the year for these guys.



ST’s - B+ : Grant brings this grade down again. His worst day as a pro all the way around. Sanders is MONEY. Haack was good as well.



Coaching and GM - A : I’m typically hyper tough on these guys. However, you have to give credit where it’s due. Great game planning by the coaching staff. We targeted their CB Allen so much that San Fran had to pull him. Nice job on O and D this week. Our most complete game so far this year. And as much as I dislike Grier and blast him about his drafts.....Maybe I was wrong on all of that. Hunt played well today. Is it possible we have 3 rookie O linemen that are players in this league? That would be awesome. Nice job by Grier there.