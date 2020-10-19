Zim’s Grades Week 6

D

DZimmer000

BJJ Black Belt
Joined
Aug 9, 2005
Messages
1,433
Reaction score
505
This was definitely a game we were supposed to win. And we did just that..... by 24. We even tossed a shutout. Nice job today in general. Now to the Grades:

QB - B : This would have been lower if it weren’t for the excitement of seeing Tua go 2 for 2 in mop up duty. I actually thought he looked good in VERY limited action. The future is BRIGHT in Miami. As for Fitz. I was NOT impressed. If the Jest were an actual NFL team, we probably would have lost this one. Fitz was off all day. Yes, I know we won. But I got the feeling that even Fitz knows he can do better than that.

RB’s - B+ : Nice game by our backs. Gaskin almost had a C note on the ground. Brieda filled in well....But nothing spectacular.

WR’s - B+ : No doubt our receivers played well. But this could have been an embarrassment if Fitz was on today. I want to point out that Grant had a decent bounce back game from last week. Williams was nice and had a TD. I hope Parker’s injury isn’t serious (By the way......how many time has that sentence been typed on this website in the past 4 years?)

TE’s - A : Shaheen again with a TD. He also got open for a long gainer. Smythe with a TD. I wish we could have seen Gesicki get going. But in general, that’s gonna be a happy meeting room this week.

DL - A : This group was VERY good today. They stopped the run. They got pressure. They got sacks. Another happy room tomorrow.

LB’s - A : Quick to the ball. Good in coverage. Good against the run. A TON of blitzes by these guys today. Well Done.

DB’s - A+ : How good is X lately? Another pick today. Great job by Byron Jones in coverage. Even Iggy Biggy Banana was covering well in the 4th. Brandon Jones played well. Great job by this group.

ST’s - A : Easy day for this group. Grant got a lot of returns and did well today. Nice Job.

Coaching and Front Office - A : Flores had this team ready to play. Very nice job. If Fitz was better today this game would have been 45 - 0. Great job is all I can say.
 
J

jazz015

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 3, 2011
Messages
1,468
Reaction score
1,162
Yeah the offense played like straight trash after the first couple drives. We would of had a harder time scoring if we played a better team.
 
F

finsgonewild

Pro Bowler
Joined
Dec 21, 2004
Messages
1,467
Reaction score
202
DZimmer000 said:
This was definitely a game we were supposed to win. And we did just that..... by 24. We even tossed a shutout. Nice job today in general. Now to the Grades:

QB - B : This would have been lower if it weren’t for the excitement of seeing Tua go 2 for 2 in mop up duty. I actually thought he looked good in VERY limited action. The future is BRIGHT in Miami. As for Fitz. I was NOT impressed. If the Jest were an actual NFL team, we probably would have lost this one. Fitz was off all day. Yes, I know we won. But I got the feeling that even Fitz knows he can do better than that.

RB’s - B+ : Nice game by our backs. Gaskin almost had a C note on the ground. Brieda filled in well....But nothing spectacular.

WR’s - B+ : No doubt our receivers played well. But this could have been an embarrassment if Fitz was on today. I want to point out that Grant had a decent bounce back game from last week. Williams was nice and had a TD. I hope Parker’s injury isn’t serious (By the way......how many time has that sentence been typed on this website in the past 4 years?)

TE’s - A : Shaheen again with a TD. He also got open for a long gainer. Smythe with a TD. I wish we could have seen Gesicki get going. But in general, that’s gonna be a happy meeting room this week.

DL - A : This group was VERY good today. They stopped the run. They got pressure. They got sacks. Another happy room tomorrow.

LB’s - A : Quick to the ball. Good in coverage. Good against the run. A TON of blitzes by these guys today. Well Done.

DB’s - A+ : How good is X lately? Another pick today. Great job by Byron Jones in coverage. Even Iggy Biggy Banana was covering well in the 4th. Brandon Jones played well. Great job by this group.

ST’s - A : Easy day for this group. Grant got a lot of returns and did well today. Nice Job.

Coaching and Front Office - A : Flores had this team ready to play. Very nice job. If Fitz was better today this game would have been 45 - 0. Great job is all I can say.
Click to expand...

What is your grade for the offensive line? I couldn't catch the game. Thanks.
 
DuderinoN703

DuderinoN703

We? What the **** we?
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Oct 13, 2004
Messages
39,912
Reaction score
4,312
Location
Northern Virginia
I’d give QB play a B-. The TDs were nice but too many plays were left on the field. The pick in the red zone was a nice play by the DB but pretty awful on Fitz’s part.
 
Pandarilla

Pandarilla

Starter
Joined
Apr 24, 2017
Messages
2,269
Reaction score
2,570
DuderinoN703 said:
I’d give QB play a B-. The TDs were nice but too many plays were left on the field. The pick in the red zone was a nice play by the DB but pretty awful on Fitz’s part.
Click to expand...

Meh, he really zeroed in on Gesicki. Probably just trying to get the big guy to the pro bowl. The other one to Preston was just a 50/50 that ended up extremely awkward. Just going yard giving his guys a chance...credit the Jets dline, they came to play.
 
cafinfan408

cafinfan408

Punching Bag
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 26, 2008
Messages
5,011
Reaction score
622
Location
San Jose
Grant deserves good marks for specials, our punter is amazing.
Jones needs to make that pick 6. You can't drop those.
The entire D line showed up today, idk how many qb hits we ended up with but they were serving punishment
 
T

TheRevoltingBlob

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 11, 2020
Messages
292
Reaction score
616
Age
35
Location
Florida
cafinfan408 said:
Grant deserves good marks for specials, our punter is amazing.
Jones needs to make that pick 6. You can't drop those.
The entire D line showed up today, idk how many qb hits we ended up with but they were serving punishment
Click to expand...
A Jones pick 6 there would have made my day. Been waiting for a non Oline rookie to make a big play all season.

Soon enough
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom