Zim’s Grades Week 6

This was definitely a game we were supposed to win. And we did just that..... by 24. We even tossed a shutout. Nice job today in general. Now to the Grades:



QB - B : This would have been lower if it weren’t for the excitement of seeing Tua go 2 for 2 in mop up duty. I actually thought he looked good in VERY limited action. The future is BRIGHT in Miami. As for Fitz. I was NOT impressed. If the Jest were an actual NFL team, we probably would have lost this one. Fitz was off all day. Yes, I know we won. But I got the feeling that even Fitz knows he can do better than that.



RB’s - B+ : Nice game by our backs. Gaskin almost had a C note on the ground. Brieda filled in well....But nothing spectacular.



WR’s - B+ : No doubt our receivers played well. But this could have been an embarrassment if Fitz was on today. I want to point out that Grant had a decent bounce back game from last week. Williams was nice and had a TD. I hope Parker’s injury isn’t serious (By the way......how many time has that sentence been typed on this website in the past 4 years?)



TE’s - A : Shaheen again with a TD. He also got open for a long gainer. Smythe with a TD. I wish we could have seen Gesicki get going. But in general, that’s gonna be a happy meeting room this week.



DL - A : This group was VERY good today. They stopped the run. They got pressure. They got sacks. Another happy room tomorrow.



LB’s - A : Quick to the ball. Good in coverage. Good against the run. A TON of blitzes by these guys today. Well Done.



DB’s - A+ : How good is X lately? Another pick today. Great job by Byron Jones in coverage. Even Iggy Biggy Banana was covering well in the 4th. Brandon Jones played well. Great job by this group.



ST’s - A : Easy day for this group. Grant got a lot of returns and did well today. Nice Job.



Coaching and Front Office - A : Flores had this team ready to play. Very nice job. If Fitz was better today this game would have been 45 - 0. Great job is all I can say.