1st overall picks past 20 years

Of that List, Only Eli Manning and Eric Fischer were on Super bowl winning teams, but Fischer missed half of the season.
The rest of that list? Cam Newton (Although he just got cut, but definitely had some good years), Stafford hasn’t won anything, Vick was great, but ended up doing prison time for dog fighting. Andrew luck put up stats similar to Ryan Tannehill and is no longer in the league.
So for those considering trading up for Joe Burrow, statistically, based on this list, I think we are mathematically better off keeping and using all 3 of all first round draft picks and not trading up to the number one overall position for a player that historical statistics suggest will likely not end up being worth the price.
Is Burrow really that much more of a sure thing than Tua, Herbert, or Love? Maybe, but probably not? Trading back to acquire more picks is a sound strategy as long as it doesn’t cost us to address QB & OT. Anyways, just food for thought for those who think that trading the farm for Burrow is worth it. Maybe it is? But history says it most likely isn’t...
- 2019: Kyler Murray
- 2018: Baker Mayfield
- 2017: Myles Garrett
- 2016: Jared Goff
- 2015: Jameis Winston
- 2014: Jadeveon Clowney
- 2013: Eric Fisher
- 2012: Andrew Luck
- 2011: Cam Newton
- 2010: Sam Bradford
- 2009: Matthew Stafford
- 2008: Jake Long
- 2007: JaMarcus Russell
- 2006: Mario Williams
- 2005: Alex Smith
- 2004: Eli Manning
- 2003: Carson Palmer
- 2002: David Carr
- 2001: Michael Vick
- 2000: Courtney Brown
