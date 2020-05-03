2020 draft re-do

Tupac Shakur

Tupac Shakur

troublesome
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 4, 2006
Messages
972
Reaction score
148
Age
48
Location
Thugz Mansion
ok if you were picking at the same spots we were who would you pick? no hypothetical trades. and this assumes we traded for breida and the other trades.

5. Tua Tagovailoa QB (same)
18. Justin Jefferson WR (Austin Jackson OL)
30. Antoine Winfield Jr DB (Noah Igbinoghene CB)
39. Robert Hunt OL (same)
56. Matt Hennessy OL (Raekwon Davis DL)
70. Josh Jones OL (Brandon Jones S)
111. Rashard Lawrence DL (Solomon Kindley OL)
154. Hakeem Adeniji OL (Jason Strowbridge DL)
164. Curtis Weaver EDGE (same)
185. Eno Benjamin RB (Blake Ferguson LS)
246. Malcolm Perry WR (same)
 
M

madridfinfan

Rookie
Joined
Apr 26, 2007
Messages
306
Reaction score
21
5. Tua Tagovailoa QB (same)

18. K’Lavon Chaisson EDGE (Austin Jackson OL)

30. Ezra Cleveland OT (Noah Igbinoghene CB)

39. Kristian Fulton CB (Robert Hunt OG)

56. Jeremy Chinn SS (Raekwon Davis DL)

70. Josh Jones OT (Brandon Jones SS)

136. Shane Lemieux OG (Kindley OG)

140. Tyler Biadasz C (Solomon Kindley OG)

154. Jason Strowbridge DL (same)

164. Curtis Weaver EDGE (same)

185. Eno Benjamin RB (Blake Ferguson LS)

246. Malcolm Perry WR (same)
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Second String
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
1,184
Reaction score
893
madridfinfan said:
5. Tua Tagovailoa QB (same)

18. K’Lavon Chaisson EDGE (Austin Jackson OL)

30. Ezra Cleveland OT (Noah Igbinoghene CB)

39. Kristian Fulton CB (Robert Hunt OG)

56. Jeremy Chinn SS (Raekwon Davis DL)

70. Josh Jones OT (Brandon Jones SS)

136. Shane Lemieux OG (Kindley OG)

140. Tyler Biadasz C (Solomon Kindley OG)

154. Jason Strowbridge DL (same)

164. Curtis Weaver EDGE (same)

185. Eno Benjamin RB (Blake Ferguson LS)

246. Malcolm Perry WR (same)
Click to expand...

I have to admit I like this Draft.

But anyone doing this has the huge advantage of hindsight.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom