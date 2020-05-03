2020 draft re-do

ok if you were picking at the same spots we were who would you pick? no hypothetical trades. and this assumes we traded for breida and the other trades.



5. Tua Tagovailoa QB (same)

18. Justin Jefferson WR (Austin Jackson OL)

30. Antoine Winfield Jr DB (Noah Igbinoghene CB)

39. Robert Hunt OL (same)

56. Matt Hennessy OL (Raekwon Davis DL)

70. Josh Jones OL (Brandon Jones S)

111. Rashard Lawrence DL (Solomon Kindley OL)

154. Hakeem Adeniji OL (Jason Strowbridge DL)

164. Curtis Weaver EDGE (same)

185. Eno Benjamin RB (Blake Ferguson LS)

246. Malcolm Perry WR (same)