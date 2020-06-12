2020

umpalu

umpalu

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Mar 29, 2005
Messages
1,374
Reaction score
143
We need another year to start a dynasty, but the more I do my homework on guys coming back from injury, draft picks, what we have. We are straight explosive if we hit our high. It could be brought already if that matches up on both sides of the ball.
 
BSQ

BSQ

Scout Team
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
3,573
Reaction score
2,088
Location
Dania Beach, FL.
I also feel as though the team greatly improved this off season. We used FA wisely and got some very good additions and we drafted well and snared our franchise QB without trading up. The players we chose for our o-line seem to be the right kind of guys that we needed to fortify things. I see a much more talented o-line, Karras at C will be big. Our RBs both seem to fit the bill. One is a tough guy and one is supposed to be the fastest back in the NFL. We will have a quality run game. This offense will be twice as good. Plays will have a chance to develop. The receiving core looks strong with Parker, Williams leading the way and I expect Tua and Gisecki to become great friends. On D, teams better not sleep on this new Dolphin defense with Flo being the mastermind.
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Active Roster
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
589
Reaction score
872
Age
36
Location
Kansas
If we stay relatively healthy were making the playoffs.... no doubt about it!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom