I also feel as though the team greatly improved this off season. We used FA wisely and got some very good additions and we drafted well and snared our franchise QB without trading up. The players we chose for our o-line seem to be the right kind of guys that we needed to fortify things. I see a much more talented o-line, Karras at C will be big. Our RBs both seem to fit the bill. One is a tough guy and one is supposed to be the fastest back in the NFL. We will have a quality run game. This offense will be twice as good. Plays will have a chance to develop. The receiving core looks strong with Parker, Williams leading the way and I expect Tua and Gisecki to become great friends. On D, teams better not sleep on this new Dolphin defense with Flo being the mastermind.