2023 draft.....who you like?

Time to turn the page on draft talk and get into 2023.



Are you enamored with anyone yet?



Michael Mayer the TE they call baby Gronk? Ya i see it.

Bijan Robinson maybe? The complete RB from Texas?

Eli Ricks to replace Byron Jones (I like this for sure).



We've finally reached the point where we finally have a solid roster and can try and pinpoint and eliminate our remaining needs.



I think we all suspect at least one more top OL prospect is needed and will be added next year. Probably a RT. Center might still be a need but it appears to be a draft stocked with 2nd-4th round center prospects. Like a lot of prospects in that cluster. I don't expect Center to be on the radar in the first round without a Linderbaum caliber prospect.



RB - Jahmyr Gibbs could sneak into the first round with the transfer to Alabama. Explosive as it gets.

RB - Bijan Robinson, we'd be lucky to add him. Special. It's a shame he didn't go to a football school.

RB - Devon Achane, love him too.



The OT from Northwestern looks pretty impressive.

Georgia is loaded with defensive talent again.

Alabama and Ohio State appear to be fielding the same big number of prospects again. Not a fan of the transfer portal.





On defense I'll be paying the closest attention to corners this year, on defense anyway, followed by LB's. I suspect Byron Jones could be on the chopping block next year. I don't think enough people are thinking along those lines but I certainly am. He could have a solid year considering the talent around him. I just need more bang for my buck.



I was talking RB's in the main forum and couldn't help extend that conversation into here. We have three new veterans each of which are substantially better than what we've trotted onto the field the last 3-4 years. But there are always question marks with those types of guys.



Everything I say and think is with the thought that Tua will reach new heights this year and the future will clearly revolve around him.