2023 Tight End (Underclassman)

Pachyderm_Wave
Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
1. Michael Mayer / Notre Dame / 6’5”, 251
2. Arik Gilbert / Georgia / 6’5”, 248
3. Isaac Rex / BYU / 6’6”, 247
4. Jaheim Bell / S. Carolina / 6’3”, 230
5. Darnell Washington / Georgia / 6’7”, 265
6. Benjamin Yurosek / Stanford / 6’5”, 235
7. Keaton Upshaw / Kentucky / 6’6”, 245
8. Joshua Simon / W. Kentucky / 6’5”, 240
9. Luke Lachey** / Iowa / 6’6”, 248
10. Brenton Strange / Penn St. / 6’3”, 250
11. Joel Wilson / C. Michigan / 6’4”, 250
12. Dallin Holker / BYU / 6’5”, 225
13. Blake Whiteheart / Wake Forest / 6’4”, 240
14. Theo Johnson / Penn St. / 6’6”, 256
15. Maliq Carr** / Michigan St. / 6’5”, 245
16. Kamari Morales / N. Carolina / 6’2”, 245
17. Zack Kuntz / Old Dominion / 6’8”, 245
18. Clay Cundiff / Wisconsin / 6’3”, 244
19. Corey Dyches / Maryland / 6’2”, 220
20. Rivaldo Fairweather / FIU / 6’5”, 245
21. Lincoln Sefcik / S. Alabama / 6’3”, 235
22. Deyunkrea Lewis / Troy / 6’3”, 242
23. Baylor Cupp / Texas Tech / 6’7”, 245 [Transferred from Texas A&M]
