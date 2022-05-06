 2023 Tight End (Underclassman) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2023 Tight End (Underclassman)

1. Michael Mayer / Notre Dame / 6’5”, 251

1651837684652.png


2. Arik Gilbert / Georgia / 6’5”, 248

3. Isaac Rex / BYU / 6’6”, 247

4. Jaheim Bell / S. Carolina / 6’3”, 230

5. Darnell Washington / Georgia / 6’7”, 265

6. Benjamin Yurosek / Stanford / 6’5”, 235

1651837873446.jpeg


7. Keaton Upshaw / Kentucky / 6’6”, 245

8. Joshua Simon / W. Kentucky / 6’5”, 240

9. Luke Lachey** / Iowa / 6’6”, 248

10. Brenton Strange / Penn St. / 6’3”, 250

11. Joel Wilson / C. Michigan / 6’4”, 250

12. Dallin Holker / BYU / 6’5”, 225

13. Blake Whiteheart / Wake Forest / 6’4”, 240

14. Theo Johnson / Penn St. / 6’6”, 256

15. Maliq Carr** / Michigan St. / 6’5”, 245

16. Kamari Morales / N. Carolina / 6’2”, 245

17. Zack Kuntz / Old Dominion / 6’8”, 245

1651838017314.jpeg


18. Clay Cundiff / Wisconsin / 6’3”, 244

19. Corey Dyches / Maryland / 6’2”, 220

20. Rivaldo Fairweather / FIU / 6’5”, 245

21. Lincoln Sefcik / S. Alabama / 6’3”, 235

22. Deyunkrea Lewis / Troy / 6’3”, 242

23. Baylor Cupp / Texas Tech / 6’7”, 245 [Transferred from Texas A&M]
 
