2025 - it’s never too early….

The Ghost
Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 14, 2005
- Messages
- 16,585
- Reaction score
- 31,599
- Location
- Bethlehem, Pa
2025 NFL mock draft: QB Shedeur Sanders lands in late first, Travis Hunter in top three
A 2025 NFL mock draft is a fitting follow-up to this year's event, which was rooted in uncertainty. Where could the stars of next season land?
www.yahoo.com
Just a random mock I saw on yahoo for 2025 has 4 of the top 5 picks being defensive players, or in Travis Hunter’s case, mostly defensive as he dabbled as a WR but will ultimately be a CB in the NFL.
Our early needs list is CB, OG, DT, S, LB, backup QB.
We’ll likely be picking in the 20s so Hunter is a pipe dream for us. Would love to snag him somehow, a year from now.
Vegas has Shadeur Sanders as the favorite to go No.1.
Last edited: