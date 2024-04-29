 2025 - it’s never too early…. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2025 - it’s never too early….

The Ghost

www.yahoo.com

2025 NFL mock draft: QB Shedeur Sanders lands in late first, Travis Hunter in top three

A 2025 NFL mock draft is a fitting follow-up to this year's event, which was rooted in uncertainty. Where could the stars of next season land?
www.yahoo.com www.yahoo.com

Just a random mock I saw on yahoo for 2025 has 4 of the top 5 picks being defensive players, or in Travis Hunter’s case, mostly defensive as he dabbled as a WR but will ultimately be a CB in the NFL.

Our early needs list is CB, OG, DT, S, LB, backup QB.

We’ll likely be picking in the 20s so Hunter is a pipe dream for us. Would love to snag him somehow, a year from now.

Vegas has Shadeur Sanders as the favorite to go No.1.
 
top needs at this time are WR and CB, maybe OT if Paul is a complete disaster

the two WRs that I've noted are the Missouri kid (Luther ...) and Evan Stewart who was at A&M. Stewart seems like a major diva, though; the Mizzou kid is a badass and would fit in so well with what the Fins do
 
