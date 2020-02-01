5 Somewhat "Bold" Draft Predictions

SF Dolphin Fan
Just for fun.
1. Herbert is drafted before Tua.
2. Love is a top 10 pick.
3. Miami takes a running back in the first or second round.
4. The Dolphins make at least one trade that nets the team additional picks for 2021
5. Miami scores the highest draft "grade" by virtually every media outlet.
Yours?
