A changing of the guard...miami

Dolphinator530

Dolphinator530

Nov 5, 2010
Really do feel like this was one of the most important offseasons in the last 20 years for this franchise and whether you agree with the movies or not this front office has been very proactive in flipping over the roster adding young hungry team first high character guys.

Here is a breakdown of players simply brought in during this off-season and their position group. I am including undrafted free agents

QB:
Tua

RB:
Jordan Howard
Matt Berida

WR:
Kirk Merritt
Matt Cole
Malcolm Perry

TE:
Bryce Sterk

OL:
Ereck Flowers
Austin Jackson
Robert Hunt
Ted Karras
Solomon Kindley
Donell Stanley
Nick Kaltmeyer

DL:
Emmanuel Ogbah
Shaw Lawson
Raekwon Davis
Jason Strowbridge
Curtis Weaver
Benito Jones
Tyshun Redner
Ray Lima

LB:
Kyle Van Noy
Kanu Grugier-Hill
Elandon Roberts
Kylan Johnso

DB:
Byron Jones
Noah Igbinoghene
Brandon Jones
Clayton Fejedelem
Adr

31 new players, now not every player on this list will be making the roster but with 53 man rosters and 9 PS guys you could see nearly half of the roster would have been added this off season alone.

I know the roster was atrocious this past year but some gems were found and young guys developed. But this is I feel nearly unprecedented.

Exciting times for sure, welcome all the new players your talent and skill is most certainly welcome in Miami!
 
A

Austin Tatious

Sep 7, 2004
We could easily have 22-23 or so new players on the 53. That’s expected considering how barren that roster was last year. Next year, we will still have cap space and 9 draft picks. The additions next year should still be substantial (maybe 15) but at that point we could have a legit roster.
 
D

delpiero1192

Mar 18, 2006
Austin Tatious said:
We could easily have 22-23 or so new players on the 53. That’s expected considering how barren that roster was last year. Next year, we will still have cap space and 9 draft picks. The additions next year should still be substantial (maybe 15) but at that point we could have a legit roster.
If they hit on half these picks yes. If they don’t, this could be a yearly trend till they get it right.
 
