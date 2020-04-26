A changing of the guard...miami

Dolphinator530
Really do feel like this was one of the most important offseasons in the last 20 years for this franchise and whether you agree with the movies or not this front office has been very proactive in flipping over the roster adding young hungry team first high character guys.
Here is a breakdown of players simply brought in during this off-season and their position group. I am including undrafted free agents
QB:
Tua
RB:
Jordan Howard
Matt Berida
WR:
Kirk Merritt
Matt Cole
Malcolm Perry
TE:
Bryce Sterk
OL:
Ereck Flowers
Austin Jackson
Robert Hunt
Ted Karras
Solomon Kindley
Donell Stanley
Nick Kaltmeyer
DL:
Emmanuel Ogbah
Shaw Lawson
Raekwon Davis
Jason Strowbridge
Curtis Weaver
Benito Jones
Tyshun Redner
Ray Lima
LB:
Kyle Van Noy
Kanu Grugier-Hill
Elandon Roberts
Kylan Johnso
DB:
Byron Jones
Noah Igbinoghene
Brandon Jones
Clayton Fejedelem
Adr
31 new players, now not every player on this list will be making the roster but with 53 man rosters and 9 PS guys you could see nearly half of the roster would have been added this off season alone.
I know the roster was atrocious this past year but some gems were found and young guys developed. But this is I feel nearly unprecedented.
Exciting times for sure, welcome all the new players your talent and skill is most certainly welcome in Miami!
