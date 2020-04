A changing of the guard...miami

Really do feel like this was one of the most important offseasons in the last 20 years for this franchise and whether you agree with the movies or not this front office has been very proactive in flipping over the roster adding young hungry team first high character guys.Here is a breakdown of players simply brought in during this off-season and their position group. I am including undrafted free agentsQB:TuaRB:Jordan HowardMatt BeridaWR:Kirk MerrittMatt ColeMalcolm PerryTE:Bryce SterkOL:Ereck FlowersAustin JacksonRobert HuntTed KarrasSolomon KindleyDonell StanleyNick KaltmeyerDL:Emmanuel OgbahShaw LawsonRaekwon DavisJason StrowbridgeCurtis WeaverBenito JonesTyshun RednerRay LimaLB:Kyle Van NoyKanu Grugier-HillElandon RobertsKylan JohnsoDB:Byron JonesNoah Igbinoghene Brandon JonesClayton FejedelemAdr31 new players, now not every player on this list will be making the roster but with 53 man rosters and 9 PS guys you could see nearly half of the roster would have been added this off season alone.I know the roster was atrocious this past year but some gems were found and young guys developed. But this is I feel nearly unprecedented.Exciting times for sure, welcome all the new players your talent and skill is most certainly welcome in Miami!