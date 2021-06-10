 A Good Problem To Have; A Crowded WR and TE Room. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

A Good Problem To Have; A Crowded WR and TE Room.

So in looking at the WR and TE rooms, I've found it interesting as hell. After a season that saw Miami so desperate for WR that their starting WR were Lynn Bowden Jr., Mack Hollins and Isaiah Ford at one point...there's a logjam at the WR and TE positions.

IMO, if they keep 6 WR: Fuller, Parker, Waddle, Bowden, Wilson, Hollins (ST Gunner/just re-signed).

If they keep a seventh, who is it? Grant? Foster? Hurns? Merritt is on a futures contract, so I doubt it's him.

Likewise, Miami has FIVE TE:

Gesicki, Long, Smythe, Carter, Shaheen.

Cethan Carter signed a 3-year deal, and is actually the highest-paid player in the group.

Shaheen signed an extension through 2022 last year, and is the second-highest paid.

They just drafted Long, so he's probably not going anywhere.

That leaves...Gesicki and Smythe, who are both on the last year of their rookie contracts. I don't see ANY way they keep 5 TE. So what gives? Are they just gonna cut Smythe? He was just starting to produce last year.

I DEFINITELY can't se them keeping 7 WR and 5 TE. So some people are gonna be looking for jobs.

Thoughts?
 
Carter isn't really a TE. He's a special teams ace who can play H-back in a pinch. We gave him guaranteed money for a year, so he sticks... call him a FB if it helps.

I've been predicting that Smythe is the one to go unless we trade Shaheen. He isn't much with the ball in his hands and most of his receptions were just scheme things where we'd dump the ball to him if he was uncovered. He's the best blocker in the unit, so there is that... but he is the target. If Long can block, I think Smythe is dead man walking.
 
How much it costs to cut people may we’ll play a part.
 
