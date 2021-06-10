A Good Problem To Have; A Crowded WR and TE Room.

So in looking at the WR and TE rooms, I've found it interesting as hell. After a season that saw Miami so desperate for WR that their starting WR were Lynn Bowden Jr., Mack Hollins and Isaiah Ford at one point...there's a logjam at the WR and TE positions.



IMO, if they keep 6 WR: Fuller, Parker, Waddle, Bowden, Wilson, Hollins (ST Gunner/just re-signed).



If they keep a seventh, who is it? Grant? Foster? Hurns? Merritt is on a futures contract, so I doubt it's him.



Likewise, Miami has FIVE TE:



Gesicki, Long, Smythe, Carter, Shaheen.



Cethan Carter signed a 3-year deal, and is actually the highest-paid player in the group.



Shaheen signed an extension through 2022 last year, and is the second-highest paid.



They just drafted Long, so he's probably not going anywhere.



That leaves...Gesicki and Smythe, who are both on the last year of their rookie contracts. I don't see ANY way they keep 5 TE. So what gives? Are they just gonna cut Smythe? He was just starting to produce last year.



I DEFINITELY can't se them keeping 7 WR and 5 TE. So some people are gonna be looking for jobs.



Thoughts?