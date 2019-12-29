A plea for prayers for a Dolphin fan and his son

I know not everyone digs the personal posts, but i'm pretty desperate at this point and can use all the prayers I can get. My father and I have been watching every Dolphins game together since I was 12 years old (32 in April). Today, i'm watching the game in CCU with him. Last Friday night, he choked on his dinner out with his fiance and he has yet to wake up. He's a nasopharyngeal cancer survivor who occasionally struggles with swallowing. The Drs say his vitals look good, his EEG looks good (not brain dead), but tomorrow we are going on day 10 & I just don't see it. I barely have any strength left in me. Spent Christmas Eve, Christmas, and now the game all in CCU just praying for him to wake up. He turns 64 on the 7th.



Been here on FH a while now, the Dolphins are such a huge part of our lives, to the point where its hard to watch.



It's so surreal, never would've imagined something like this could've happened after losing my mom at 15. Hope everyone got to enjoy their families this year. Go back over and hug and kiss them again. You never know whats going to happen. Day 10 and i'm still in shock.



A few local churches held a prayer service today for him & as I said, I am really desperate at this point and will take anything I can get. I don't care if he comes home in a wheelchair, just need to hear his voice again. We've been planning draft night for months and I really need that to happen. thanks guys & god bless.