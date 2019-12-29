A plea for prayers for a Dolphin fan and his son

broccoli rob

broccoli rob

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 7, 2012
Messages
3,875
Reaction score
734
I know not everyone digs the personal posts, but i'm pretty desperate at this point and can use all the prayers I can get. My father and I have been watching every Dolphins game together since I was 12 years old (32 in April). Today, i'm watching the game in CCU with him. Last Friday night, he choked on his dinner out with his fiance and he has yet to wake up. He's a nasopharyngeal cancer survivor who occasionally struggles with swallowing. The Drs say his vitals look good, his EEG looks good (not brain dead), but tomorrow we are going on day 10 & I just don't see it. I barely have any strength left in me. Spent Christmas Eve, Christmas, and now the game all in CCU just praying for him to wake up. He turns 64 on the 7th.

Been here on FH a while now, the Dolphins are such a huge part of our lives, to the point where its hard to watch.

It's so surreal, never would've imagined something like this could've happened after losing my mom at 15. Hope everyone got to enjoy their families this year. Go back over and hug and kiss them again. You never know whats going to happen. Day 10 and i'm still in shock.

A few local churches held a prayer service today for him & as I said, I am really desperate at this point and will take anything I can get. I don't care if he comes home in a wheelchair, just need to hear his voice again. We've been planning draft night for months and I really need that to happen. thanks guys & god bless.
 
Fintastic17

Fintastic17

Starter
Joined
Aug 22, 2012
Messages
2,416
Reaction score
1,179
Location
Miramar, FL
My deepest condolences brother, good vibes and prayers coming your way. If he's put up with the Fins all his life he can definitely pull through this!
 
broccoli rob

broccoli rob

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 7, 2012
Messages
3,875
Reaction score
734
Fintastic17 said:
My deepest condolences brother, good vibes and prayers coming your way. If he's put up with the Fins all his life he can definitely pull through this!
Click to expand...
Thanks a lot, man. Funny you say that, we've been saying the same thing in the hospital. He's a pretty tough guy, so I have hope left. Old school Italian from New York, has been in the garbage biz all his life and worked his way up to his own company and some really solid accounts.

I am a Web Developer/Freelancer, but now I quit to run his company because there is no one else and he has a lot of work. Luckily, he had me down as VP. So on top of everything, i'm trying to keep his biz afloat, kinda learning on the fly. Luckily I knew some stuff, but it's been extremely difficult handling all of that. I just want him to come home, i'll give up my career to run his business for him & take him to PT every day. Thats all I want. Its really terrible living in such a state of panic and fear, especially prolonged for this long. ugh
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom