A question for you guys

I hope it’s ok if I ask you guys what do you guys think of this Rodgers situation? I know this isn’t Dolphins related so please forgive me for that. I predict you guys go 11-5 and win your division by the way.
 
He will likely be traded. No I don't what him traded to Miami... I'm on the ride or die with Tua train. And I suspect this thread will be moved to the general fourm in 5,4,3,2,1 seconds.
 
11 - 6?

12 - 5?
 
I'd like to hear how it's playing with the fans who live in Green Bay.

Both sides seem to be dug in and apparently Rodgers has a personal beef with the GM.
 
Rodgers is a great QB. Miami would be crazy not to get him if the price is right.
 
I don't know how it will end up GB, but if I had to bet he will get traded for a boatload of valuable draft picks and players.

But whatever the outcome, IMO good on Rodgers for turning the conventional tables in his favor.

Sounds like the only way to salvage this is to offload the GM just like he intended to do to Rodgers who's a smart guy who can appreciate poetic justice!
 
Our roster is good enough to win a SB, with an exception of one proven QB away.
AR is a proven HOF QB, with at least 3 good years left.
I don't care about future picks or cap hell three years from now. If getting him does not diminish our present talent level, get him whatever it takes. I am willing to trade ten future 1 and ten years cap hell for one ring.
 
I agree with Rodgers. I think their FO should have drafted some WRs. AND communicated with Rodgers. Communicating with him is not the same, in my opinion, as the Deshaun Watson deal where he was trying to dictate policy and decisions
 
