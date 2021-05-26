A question for you guys

GBpackers10
Club Member
I hope it’s ok if I ask you guys what do you guys think of this Rodgers situation? I know this isn’t Dolphins related so please forgive me for that. I predict you guys go 11-5 and win your division by the way.
My Dad who is an avid Packer fan wants him gone.I'd like to hear how it's playing with the fans who live in Green Bay.
Both sides seem to be dug in and apparently Rodgers has a personal beef with the GM.