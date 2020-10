Call me a full fledged homer but the AFC East is WIDE open for us. I bet Titans against everyone in my office that wanted Bill tonight so maybe I’m a little too happy. I’m like Bills beat us by 3 pts when our secondary was not there and a lot of new young pieces were just getting together. So I’ll take the Titans who I know are real.

We played the Pats hard also. I know our schedule gets brutal but nice to be playing with house money if we get to 3-3 into a bye. FINS UP!!