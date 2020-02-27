Acquiring the Under-used, Under-Utilized and Unappreciated

Since we have such a large amount of picks this year and so many holes I thought it would be interesting to highlight any veteran players that Miami could acquire through trade. Players that are being under-used, under-utilized or unappreciated that may fit Miami's system better than their current system.
OJ Howard - I want to give credit to Kyle Crabbs of The Draft Network as I heard about the possibility of TB wanting to trade him on his podcast Draft Dudes. He also released an article (Studs & Duds: 2020 NFL Veteran Trade Candidates) on the subject. I think he does a really good job breaking down how TB under-utilizes Howard. He also mentioned on the pod that around the trade deadline last year a rumor that a late 1st was being floated around for him but the offer was pulled. Considering the news that Gesicki will be playing as a big slot in Gailey's offense maybe we can use Howard as an in-line blocker and receiver. Effectively Gesicki in a Aaron Hernandez role and Howard in a Gronk role. I realize that this would have been a much better fit if we still had O'shea as our OC but let me know what you guys think. I hope we could acquire him with our later 2nd this year but that may not be enough.
Haason Reddick - Seems as though Arizona has been bouncing him around different positions and he hasn't really been able to stick anywhere. Does his athleticism maybe fit better in our multiples Defense better than Arizona? I don't have fond memories of Vance Joseph running our D so maybe a change of scenery would help. Not sure about his value right now as he was picked 13th overall in 2017 but was benched for a few games last year. Maybe a 2021 3rd/4th?
Let me know what you guys think and if you can think of any other players that may fit Miami. I'd love to address one of the OT positions before the draft if possible.
