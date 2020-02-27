Acquiring the Under-used, Under-Utilized and Unappreciated

OmegaPhinsFan said: uh what focus? he had 311 yards Click to expand...

In 2018 Oj Howard started 8 games and averaged 16.6 yds per catch for 5 tds and 565 yds. Last year Evans was catching everything and Jameis is a little wild. Not sure what happened there but comparable to Henry. OR we can go get Thaddeus Moss with the same 2nd rounder TB would want for OJ.