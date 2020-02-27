Acquiring the Under-used, Under-Utilized and Unappreciated

S

SanMarino

Rookie
Joined
Feb 14, 2020
Messages
20
Reaction score
18
Age
40
Location
Canada
Since we have such a large amount of picks this year and so many holes I thought it would be interesting to highlight any veteran players that Miami could acquire through trade. Players that are being under-used, under-utilized or unappreciated that may fit Miami's system better than their current system.

OJ Howard - I want to give credit to Kyle Crabbs of The Draft Network as I heard about the possibility of TB wanting to trade him on his podcast Draft Dudes. He also released an article (Studs & Duds: 2020 NFL Veteran Trade Candidates) on the subject. I think he does a really good job breaking down how TB under-utilizes Howard. He also mentioned on the pod that around the trade deadline last year a rumor that a late 1st was being floated around for him but the offer was pulled. Considering the news that Gesicki will be playing as a big slot in Gailey's offense maybe we can use Howard as an in-line blocker and receiver. Effectively Gesicki in a Aaron Hernandez role and Howard in a Gronk role. I realize that this would have been a much better fit if we still had O'shea as our OC but let me know what you guys think. I hope we could acquire him with our later 2nd this year but that may not be enough.

Haason Reddick - Seems as though Arizona has been bouncing him around different positions and he hasn't really been able to stick anywhere. Does his athleticism maybe fit better in our multiples Defense better than Arizona? I don't have fond memories of Vance Joseph running our D so maybe a change of scenery would help. Not sure about his value right now as he was picked 13th overall in 2017 but was benched for a few games last year. Maybe a 2021 3rd/4th?

Let me know what you guys think and if you can think of any other players that may fit Miami. I'd love to address one of the OT positions before the draft if possible.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
837
Reaction score
1,253
Location
Marco Island
Great thread idea. Love the Howard idea. Don't remember how good of a blocker he is though, so let me know how anyone thinks he is at that.
 
O

OmegaPhinsFan

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 16, 2020
Messages
133
Reaction score
108
Age
45
Location
The Cave, FL
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
837
Reaction score
1,253
Location
Marco Island
O

OmegaPhinsFan

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 16, 2020
Messages
133
Reaction score
108
Age
45
Location
The Cave, FL
I'm curious about Howard. In a record breaking year for Winston, he had less than 500 yards. Why was he not effective enough in intermediate routes to maybe save on some of those INT's Jameis had? If I want a TE with 1 TD, then I'll stick with Mike Gisucki
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
837
Reaction score
1,253
Location
Marco Island
OmegaPhinsFan said:
uh what focus? he had 311 yards
Click to expand...
In 2018 Oj Howard started 8 games and averaged 16.6 yds per catch for 5 tds and 565 yds. Last year Evans was catching everything and Jameis is a little wild. Not sure what happened there but comparable to Henry. OR we can go get Thaddeus Moss with the same 2nd rounder TB would want for OJ.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom