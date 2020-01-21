AFC unsung heroes: Jarvis Landry, Justin Simmons deserve love The 2019 NFL season was stacked with impactful players, but some guys didn't receive the credit they deserve. Adam Rank spotlights one unsung hero from each AFC team.

All right, this is weird. Because we have waited years for the huge Parker breakout season and never thought it would happen. Even when he started putting together great games this season, we kept waiting for the other shoe to drop. But it never happened. And I can't believe I'm going to write this, but I'm heading into next year expecting big things from Parker, who finished this season with 72 receptions for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns.