AFC unsung heroes: Jarvis Landry, Justin Simmons deserve love

Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Joanne Shaw Taylor
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 8, 2004
Messages
39,328
Reaction score
16,160
Age
55
Location
So Cal
www.nfl.com

AFC unsung heroes: Jarvis Landry, Justin Simmons deserve love

The 2019 NFL season was stacked with impactful players, but some guys didn't receive the credit they deserve. Adam Rank spotlights one unsung hero from each AFC team.
www.nfl.com www.nfl.com

MIAMI DOLPHINS: DeVante Parker, wide receiver. All right, this is weird. Because we have waited years for the huge Parker breakout season and never thought it would happen. Even when he started putting together great games this season, we kept waiting for the other shoe to drop. But it never happened. And I can't believe I'm going to write this, but I'm heading into next year expecting big things from Parker, who finished this season with 72 receptions for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns.
 
R

rickd13

Scout Team
Joined
Oct 4, 2005
Messages
2,599
Reaction score
1,059
Age
54
Location
Rochester, New York
I still have major doubts about Parker. That's exactly why I wouldn't mind Miami dipping into the loaded wide receiver pool available in this draft.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
9,390
Reaction score
2,839
I think Parker's a perfect example of a player breaking through partly due to a coaching staff change. The talent was always there. Staying healthy was an issue as well. But we saw Parker running better routes as well and not just producing on those 50/50 jumpers.
 
King28

King28

GOAT
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 9, 2013
Messages
189
Reaction score
223
Location
Los Angeles
Disappointed that DVP was passed on for the pro bowl alternates for DJ Clark and Courtland Sutton. I don’t think they had better seasons.

I know the pro bowl is a joke for many but I have buds in the league that would love to be playing in that game.
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
4,476
Reaction score
4,074
Location
Allentown, Pa
rickd13 said:
I still have major doubts about Parker. That's exactly why I wouldn't mind Miami dipping into the loaded wide receiver pool available in this draft.
Click to expand...
Your QB, OL, DL, RB and secondary situations are why you should mind.

Taking a WR in the first two rounds this year is just irresponsible.
 
mwestberry

mwestberry

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 18, 2012
Messages
1,633
Reaction score
3,322
The Ghost said:
Taking a WR in the first two rounds this year is just irresponsible.
Click to expand...
Not sure I would say irresponsible … given the current roster I see your point but we could...

Pick up 2 OL in FA
Pick up DL in FA
Package a trade that includes Grant or Wilson or both

There seems to be some talent in the WR group this draft and who who wouldn't want the next Julio Jones or AJ Green on a rookie deal to compliment Parker

Too early to tell but I wouldn't put it past our current FO and coach to keep churning and manuvering
 
R

raving

Starter
Joined
May 3, 2004
Messages
1,527
Reaction score
324
Age
54
Location
in my house
Parker’s breakout shows how mediocre Tannehill was...

parker benefitted from Fitzpatrick throwing 50/50balls to him...
 
DolfanDuBbZ~

DolfanDuBbZ~

Avoid the 'Noid
Joined
Nov 22, 2008
Messages
8,304
Reaction score
1,381
King28 said:
Disappointed that DVP was passed on for the pro bowl alternates for DJ Clark and Courtland Sutton. I don’t think they had better seasons.

I know the pro bowl is a joke for many but I have buds in the league that would love to be playing in that game.
Click to expand...
They actually play a game?

They would be better off sticking to playing something like dodgeball. More contact and collisions.

The Pro Bowl is a paid vacation, nothing more nothing less.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Starter
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
4,095
Reaction score
5,353
Age
55
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
raving said:
Parker’s breakout shows how mediocre Tannehill was...

parker benefitted from Fitzpatrick throwing 50/50balls to him...
Click to expand...
He did benifit from the 50/50s, but there was more to it than that.

He made some big 1st down catches on slants, etc by running good routes, and shielding the defender.

Some of it was being healthy for a change, but a lot was coaching. Once he got going, his confidence shot through the roof, as well.
 
R

rickd13

Scout Team
Joined
Oct 4, 2005
Messages
2,599
Reaction score
1,059
Age
54
Location
Rochester, New York
The Ghost said:
Your QB, OL, DL, RB and secondary situations are why you should mind.

Taking a WR in the first two rounds this year is just irresponsible.
Click to expand...
Bull. Not taking special talent regardless of position is irresponsible. Especially if the plan is to build your offense with a new young QB. It is smart to surround him with as much talent as possible. Parker has basically had one good season and has an injury history. Banking on Parker is irresponsible.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom