After Free Agency do we still have to trade up for QB?

So, before free agency, there were multiple teams that were were concerned with potentially jumping in front of us, or if they were in front of us (Washington/Detroit) . Now free agency has been underway for awhile and how does the picture look now?



1. Cincinatti. Maybe we will trade up for Joe Burrow, but I would be surprised. Doesn’t mean it won’t happen, but I would be surprised. Reason being, the FO loves fitz, know’s chan Gaileys’ system, so we need to draft a rookie to sit behind Ryan and learn since whomever we draft would likely sit for most if not all of the season. We don’t have to trade the farm and could draft either Tua or Herbert at 5 without any trades which if you are weighing cost vs reward, might be just fine. I doubt CincinatI trades out and doesn’t draft Burrow, but it could happen, and as long as we could still draft a good tackle with one of our remaining 1st round pics and we wouldn’t have to jeopardize that, then maybe this is possible. This is the biggest wildcard in my opinion. Once past this, we don’t have to move.



2. Washington. Just signed Kyle Allen from Carolina, knows Rivera and the system. Dwayne Haskins, still has something to prove and is unknown in terms of his development and what he will turn into. I think they’ll take BPA HERE.



3. Detroit. Jobs are at stake, they will likely draft Okudah especially since they traded Darius Slay. This seems like a no brainer. Chargers only one IMHO who would be a threat to jump in front of us, and I don’t think they will, I’ll tell you why later.



4. NY Giants. Daniel Jones, don’t need to draft a QB this high yet. There are too many great players here available that can address a wide variety of needs. And once again, I’ll tell you why I don’t think Chargers need to trade in front of us.



5. Here we either draft Tua or Herbert depending upon who FO feels best about, possibly Jordan Love, you never know, when you factor in a red shirt year to learn behind Fitz, whoever they value the highest they can take here and still have all of their additional picks left that they traded good players away for to plug the many holes that are left on this roster.



6. Chargers. I think the Chargers are the number one destination for Cam Newton. They need fans to show up in their stadium in Los Angeles. Cam is big time, might be injured, but he should bring in some fans. They can draft whoever they want here including weapons for Cam, O line help, or Herbert/Love/Tua whomever is left with Love and Herbert probably being better fits to learn behind Cam here. Now, even if they don’t sign Cam Newton, I still don’t think they need to pay the price because they can either get Tua Herbert or Love here, whomever they rate the highest as they will need a veteran QB IMHO if they don’t sign Cam. Cam to LA makes alot of sense to me right now, so that’s what I’m betting on. Hey, it may not happen, and if it doesn’t, then I reserve the right to adapt to changing circumstances. Even if Cam doesn’t go to LA Chargers, they can stay Put and still draft a fine QB prospect at 6, they don’t need to trade up and therefore, neither do we.



Who is left who would jump in front of us potentially before free agency? Who were the candidates we were concerned about?



Panthers? Teddy Bridgewater. They don’t need to burn Draft capital to jump in front of us for a QB.



Jaguars? I think they will see what they have in Gardner Minshew this year. They may draft another prospect at some point in the draft, but they don’t need to pay the price to jump from 7 to 4 when they may have something with Minshew on the roster. Don’t think they need to pay the price for that.



Raiders? They have Marcus Mariota. they can still draft another young developmental QB in this draft at some point to compete, but they don’t have the motive to trade up from 12 to 3 or 4.



So this is why I don’t think we are going to have to trade up to pick our QB at 5.