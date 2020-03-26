After Free Agency do we still have to trade up for QB?

Kyndig

Kyndig

Seasoned Veteran
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 12, 2006
Messages
1,450
Reaction score
649
13
So, before free agency, there were multiple teams that were were concerned with potentially jumping in front of us, or if they were in front of us (Washington/Detroit) . Now free agency has been underway for awhile and how does the picture look now?

1. Cincinatti. Maybe we will trade up for Joe Burrow, but I would be surprised. Doesn’t mean it won’t happen, but I would be surprised. Reason being, the FO loves fitz, know’s chan Gaileys’ system, so we need to draft a rookie to sit behind Ryan and learn since whomever we draft would likely sit for most if not all of the season. We don’t have to trade the farm and could draft either Tua or Herbert at 5 without any trades which if you are weighing cost vs reward, might be just fine. I doubt CincinatI trades out and doesn’t draft Burrow, but it could happen, and as long as we could still draft a good tackle with one of our remaining 1st round pics and we wouldn’t have to jeopardize that, then maybe this is possible. This is the biggest wildcard in my opinion. Once past this, we don’t have to move.

2. Washington. Just signed Kyle Allen from Carolina, knows Rivera and the system. Dwayne Haskins, still has something to prove and is unknown in terms of his development and what he will turn into. I think they’ll take BPA HERE.

3. Detroit. Jobs are at stake, they will likely draft Okudah especially since they traded Darius Slay. This seems like a no brainer. Chargers only one IMHO who would be a threat to jump in front of us, and I don’t think they will, I’ll tell you why later.

4. NY Giants. Daniel Jones, don’t need to draft a QB this high yet. There are too many great players here available that can address a wide variety of needs. And once again, I’ll tell you why I don’t think Chargers need to trade in front of us.

5. Here we either draft Tua or Herbert depending upon who FO feels best about, possibly Jordan Love, you never know, when you factor in a red shirt year to learn behind Fitz, whoever they value the highest they can take here and still have all of their additional picks left that they traded good players away for to plug the many holes that are left on this roster.

6. Chargers. I think the Chargers are the number one destination for Cam Newton. They need fans to show up in their stadium in Los Angeles. Cam is big time, might be injured, but he should bring in some fans. They can draft whoever they want here including weapons for Cam, O line help, or Herbert/Love/Tua whomever is left with Love and Herbert probably being better fits to learn behind Cam here. Now, even if they don’t sign Cam Newton, I still don’t think they need to pay the price because they can either get Tua Herbert or Love here, whomever they rate the highest as they will need a veteran QB IMHO if they don’t sign Cam. Cam to LA makes alot of sense to me right now, so that’s what I’m betting on. Hey, it may not happen, and if it doesn’t, then I reserve the right to adapt to changing circumstances. Even if Cam doesn’t go to LA Chargers, they can stay Put and still draft a fine QB prospect at 6, they don’t need to trade up and therefore, neither do we.

Who is left who would jump in front of us potentially before free agency? Who were the candidates we were concerned about?

Panthers? Teddy Bridgewater. They don’t need to burn Draft capital to jump in front of us for a QB.

Jaguars? I think they will see what they have in Gardner Minshew this year. They may draft another prospect at some point in the draft, but they don’t need to pay the price to jump from 7 to 4 when they may have something with Minshew on the roster. Don’t think they need to pay the price for that.

Raiders? They have Marcus Mariota. they can still draft another young developmental QB in this draft at some point to compete, but they don’t have the motive to trade up from 12 to 3 or 4.

So this is why I don’t think we are going to have to trade up to pick our QB at 5.
 
Last edited:
Feverdream

Feverdream

Second String
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
1,871
Reaction score
2,211
I've been counseling that we remain in place for months... but then again, I am a known Anti Tuaite.

One thing that I have witnessed in my 40+ years of watching the draft is that impatient GMs don't last. Like the Houston bunch, they continually overpay and eventually fall by the wayside. Like poker players, smart teams bluff. They let the game come to them and they refuse to make unforced errors. Sometimes they miss on a prospect, but the teams that trade down win far more bets than they lose.

I get it... I do... some of you REALLY think that Tua is the second coming of the invention of sliced bread, and I guess if you hanker for him that badly... then you are one of those impatient GMs that I mentioned earlier.

Don't do it. Don't trade up... If anything, wait til we see which QBs are there when we draft... and then trade down.

Sure, someone may trade up to #3 and snag our 6' foot fragile idol... and I say... good.
 
Geordie

Geordie

Starter
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
4,993
Reaction score
2,496
Sunbro Solaire said:
At this point our only competition is the Chargers.
Click to expand...
I've said this many times before but the Chargers have 7 draft picks, they really don't have the capital to try to jump us. The Jags and Lions are the biggest threat, but I would class both as remote outsiders. Staying at 5 is absolutely possible, I don't think though the fins FO will hold their nerve to though, I'm still expecting a small trade up to 3.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
9,949
Reaction score
3,377
The team to watch is Washington at #2. At one point, they were said to be interested in Tua. Not sure whether that is a smokescreen to get teams to move up, or if there is really interest. But if the Redskins actually do draft Tua, then you've got to wonder how strongly the team feels about Herbert.

Chargers, Raiders, maybe Panthers could jump Miami. I'd watch Jon Gruden closely. He can't be happy with Derek Carr. I know they brought in Marcus Mariota, but I wouldn't discount that they could package both #1 to move up. Depends how they feel about the quarterback options.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Starter
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
6,289
Reaction score
4,489
Location
NJ
I'm not sure Miami will trade up. The Chargers may very well wait it out and select a QB at #6. An argument can be made the Chargers are playing to lose in 2020, for a shot at a top 2 pick in 2021. They aren't going to win many games with Tyrod Taylor as their starter. They may also wait out Miami at #5 and select which ever QB Miami doesn't pick. But as of now I think Miami stands pat. Grier doesn't strike me as a guy who'll blink.
 
Last edited:
Kyndig

Kyndig

Seasoned Veteran
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 12, 2006
Messages
1,450
Reaction score
649
13
SF Dolphin Fan said:
The team to watch is Washington at #2. At one point, they were said to be interested in Tua. Not sure whether that is a smokescreen to get teams to move up, or if there is really interest. But if the Redskins actually do draft Tua, then you've got to wonder how strongly the team feels about Herbert.

Chargers, Raiders, maybe Panthers could jump Miami. I'd watch Jon Gruden closely. He can't be happy with Derek Carr. I know they brought in Marcus Mariota, but I wouldn't discount that they could package both #1 to move up. Depends how they feel about the quarterback options.
Click to expand...
Doesn’t make sense for the raiders to spend the capital. They have a great chance of being able to stand pat and draft Jordan Love if they want, or they can add weapons for their defense, or for Carr/Mariotta. With Mariotta, you have real competition for David Carr, you don’t need to spend the fortune that it would cost to move up from 12 to 3 or 4 for a QB, you really don’t.
 
Merc Nasty

Merc Nasty

Rookie
Joined
Dec 26, 2016
Messages
22
Reaction score
22
I think i go into the draft trying to trade cincy for the #1 pick, if we cant and they take him then i think i go to plan B. I said before Tua got hurt i wasnt completely sold on him so i think i go with my gut feeling and pass on him. As for plan B i draft O-line along with one of the top 3 RBs and see if i can sign Cam on a 1 year prove it deal for around 18-20 million. If he stinks or gets hurt then no loss we'd still have Fitz or rosen and be in position to draft a qb next year. If he succeeds then we have a stud QB for possibly 5-8 years.
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Feb 20, 2017
Messages
4,987
Reaction score
5,089
Location
Pembroke Pines, FL
It's simple for me. If there is a QB available that you believe is your guy going forward, then you take no risk. You don't want to get jumped by another team and be forced into falling in love with a 'lesser' prospect. If Tua is their guy then they need to do whatever they can to make sure they get him.
 
Avigatorx

Avigatorx

Ohana
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
6,850
Reaction score
4,826
Location
Ft. Myers
I dont think Free Agency has changed much, but if anything, created more teams that might be looking for a QB for the future.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
9,949
Reaction score
3,377
Kyndig said:
Doesn’t make sense for the raiders to spend the capital. They have a great chance of being able to stand pat and draft Jordan Love if they want, or they can add weapons for their defense, or for Carr/Mariotta. With Mariotta, you have real competition for David Carr, you don’t need to spend the fortune that it would cost to move up from 12 to 3 or 4 for a QB, you really don’t.
Click to expand...
Raiders are always hard to predict. They're in a great position for a wide receiver, which could be a target (Jeudy, Lamb, Ruggs III). Love could make sense as well.
 
Kyndig

Kyndig

Seasoned Veteran
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 12, 2006
Messages
1,450
Reaction score
649
13
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Raiders are always hard to predict. They're in a great position for a wide receiver, which could be a target (Jeudy, Lamb, Ruggs III). Love could make sense as well.
Click to expand...
For sure, my point is they don’t need to jump in front of us to draft a QB, doesn’t add up, and I agree, A speedy weapon would be a good get there, especially after what happened with Antonio Brown last year.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
9,949
Reaction score
3,377
Kyndig said:
For sure, my point is they don’t need to jump in front of us to draft a QB, doesn’t add up, and I agree, A speedy weapon would be a good get there, especially after what happened with Antonio Brown last year.
Click to expand...
Agree, unless they love Tua.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom