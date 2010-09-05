**** Alabama Crimson Tide Thread ****

BobDole

BobDole

Suck it Trebek
i hate to say it but i see you guys repeating for a title. team is so stacked and deep at every position it's borderline not fair. how many off the chart RB's can a team have? and who the hell is this lacy kid?

as of right now i see the tide as having the best back (2 even) in the country - ingram - the best ILB - hightower - the best DE - dareus - and the second best WR - jones. am i missing anything? you fugging kidding me with this?

i was pretty hammered by the time the bama game came on - need to watch it again - but i that was about as impressed as i get. i hope the auburn game wasn't a fluke b/c it's been a long time since i've looked forward to that rivalry game. i wouldn't worry about arkansas - that D isn't good enough. and florida - fugg - you'll kill us with predictable *** addazio calling the shots. auburn is the only one i think has the coaching and talent on either side of the ball. when was the last time auburn had an offense worth a fugg? i can't even remember.
 
Pachyderm_Wave

Pachyderm_Wave

Auburn's offense in 2004 was pretty good with Jason Campbell, Cadillac, Ronnie Brown, Devin Aromashadu, Ben Obamanu, etc., etc,...

What makes Auburn's offense so tough to defend is Gus Malzahn.... he uses so much deception and movement that all 11 guys on defense have their eyes going in 11 different directions... and that's just before the snap...

I thought Mississippi St. looked good yesterday too.. real good... Chad Bumphis and Leon Berry are as talented as any 2 receivers in the conference outside of Julio and A.J. Green.... and with McPhee and K.J. Wright on defense, they are a formidable opponent now that Mullen is getting his offense installed...



Eddie Lacy is a kid that the Bama faithful have known about... he was recruited out of Louisiana and redshirted last year... Namor and I have talked about him quite a bit... he'd be starting in most places... and that's not even taking into account Goode at tailback who's almost of the same caliber..

Alabama showed VERY little on offense yesterday for opponents... that's as vanilla as it gets and never even got the TE Michael Williams involved in the passing game... the backups were playing by the 2nd quarter... A.J. McCarron is going to be lights out when GMac moves on...

Hell, Bama's kicker Cade Foster is more physical than a lot of teams linebackers.... and that's not a joke... this kid was a linebacker in high school and is one of the strongest weight room guys around... He's like Bosher from Miami... he'll run down and lay the wood on ball carriers in the kick return game...

Bottom line is, this is just a really good, talented, and deep football team that's extremely well coached in all 3 phases.... and that's hard to beat. They're talented enough to overcome mistakes... but good enough that they just don't make many to begin with.
 
Namor

Namor

Next up..Penn State
 
Namor

Namor

Look, I know there is hard feelings toward Saban from the Dolphin crowd,but he just realized he wasn't happy as a pro coach.
The man LOVES to recruit...He is made for the college game..almost "Bear" like.
The scary thing is,if Saban hadn't left LSU...can you imagine the dynasty they would have.
Bama is set up talent wise for several years at the top.
 
BobDole

BobDole

Namor said:
Look, I know there is hard feelings toward Saban from the Dolphin crowd,but he just realized he wasn't happy as a pro coach.
The man LOVES to recruit...He is made for the college game..almost "Bear" like.
The scary thing is,if Saban hadn't left LSU...can you imagine the dynasty they would have.
Bama is set up talent wise for several years at the top.
he screwed us. i'm over it.

he's a much, much better college than pro coach. his heart was never in it - wouldn't have worked. recruiting is his passion - and there's none better if you ask me.

and slimm - that safety we were talking about that plays with my little brother and declared for bama - now #10 on rivals.com. fugg.
 
Namor

Namor

BobDole said:
he screwed us. i'm over it.

he's a much, much better college than pro coach. his heart was never in it - wouldn't have worked. recruiting is his passion - and there's none better if you ask me.

and slimm - that safety we were talking about that plays with my little brother and declared for bama - now #10 on rivals.com. fugg.
I agree to a point...
What kills me on these boards,is that, to me ,Jimmy Johnson screwed and quit on the Dolphins alot more than
what Nick did,but he gets a pass because of all the Canes fans here.
 
BobDole

BobDole

Namor said:
I agree to a point...
What kills me on these boards,is that, to me ,Jimmy Johnson screwed and quit on the Dolphins alot more than
what Nick did,but he gets a pass because of all the Canes fans here.
hell, all of them except shula screwed us if ask me b/c none of those fuggs brought a championship to miami.

i'm no canes fan - jimmy's way up there on the list. the only thing worse than not winning a title is forcing marino into retirement (if i remember correctly). i can get on board with that.
 
Namor

Namor

How the hell did Bama lose 7 first place votes?
We beat our opponent 48-3,granted they were a cupcake,
(a regular on Boise State's schedule).What was we supposed to do?
Run up the score to 60 or 70?Is that the message they want to send?
Boise State gets 1st place votes for bearly beating a undisciplined,badly
coached,middle of the pack ACC school?
VT isn't that good,the Canes and others will steam roll them.
This lovefest circlejerk the media is having with Boise is freaking ridiculous.
 
Namor

Namor

Nublar7 said:
Bama loses this weekend.


WE ARE.......PENN STATE!
Nubs...much respect to you and JoePa...but are you really feeling that?
Bama starts sending in scrubs after the 3rd.

and thats without Ingram and Marcell.
Sorry bro.
 
Pachyderm_Wave

Pachyderm_Wave

Namor said:
How the hell did Bama lose 7 first place votes?
We beat our opponent 48-3,granted they were a cupcake,
(a regular on Boise State's schedule).What was supposed to do?
Run up the score to 60 or 70?Is that the message they want to send?
Boise State gets 1st place votes for barley beating a undisciplined,badly
coached,middle of the pack ACC school?
VT isn't that good,the Canes and others will steam roll them.
This lovefest circlejerk the media is having with Boise is freaking ridiculous.
It's ridiculous Namor... it's hard to win "impressive enough" without legitimizing running up the score...

What they're not factoring in is (and they would if they had a lick of ****ing sense) is that Bama has been beating teams into the ground the last 2 years with backups... literally... When Bama is up 4 TD's midway through the 2nd quarter against teams like North Texas, San Jose St., Chattanooga, etc.. Saban is pulling starters and letting backups and 3rd stringers play...

What do they do? They continue to beat the hell of the other teams starters...



VT took Boise's best shot and still almost beat 'em... They spotted Boise 3 scores and then it looked like Boise didn't even belong on the same field for the next 2 quarters... VT played as lousy as they possibly could for the first few minutes of that game... It was reminiscent of the first few minutes of the Texas/Bama title game last year... except Bama weathered the storm and held them to 6 points...

All VT had to do was run out the clock with about 4 minutes left... suspect play calling and lack of execution by Tyrod Taylor on one series force them to give the ball back to Boise...

Does the media REALLY think that Bama wouldn't have run the clock out with Ingram, Trent Richardson, Eddie Lacy, Demetrius Goode, or any other stud running back they can trot out there? REALLY?

If it was Bama the smurfs were playing last night, it wouldn't have been that close to begin with...

Kellen Moore would be fortunate to even still be in the game after facing Bama's defense for 45 minutes...
 
Namor

Namor

TedSlimmJr said:
It's ridiculous Namor... it's hard to win "impressive enough" without legitimizing running up the score...

What they're not factoring in is (and they would if they had a lick of ****ing sense) is that Bama has been beating teams into the ground the last 2 years with backups... literally... When Bama is up 4 TD's midway through the 2nd quarter against teams like North Texas, San Jose St., Chattanooga, etc.. Saban is pulling starters and letting backups and 3rd stringers play...

What do they do? They continue to beat the hell of the other teams starters...



VT took Boise's best shot and still almost beat 'em... They spotted Boise 3 scores and then it looked like Boise didn't even belong on the same field for the next 2 quarters... VT played as lousy as they possibly could for the first few minutes of that game... It was reminiscent of the first few minutes of the Texas/Bama title game last year... except Bama weathered the storm and held them to 6 points...

All VT had to do was run out the clock with about 4 minutes left... suspect play calling and lack of execution by Tyrod Taylor on one series force them to give the ball back to Boise...

Does the media REALLY think that Bama wouldn't have run the clock out with Ingram, Trent Richardson, Eddie Lacy, Demetrius Goode, or any other stud running back they can trot out there? REALLY?

If it was Bama the smurfs were playing last night, it wouldn't have been that close to begin with...

Kellen Moore would be fortunate to even still be in the game after facing Bama's defense for 45 minutes...
Exactly...I don't begrudge Boise their 3rd place ranking...but what this says is some people saw enough to
say Boise St is a better team than Bama.
There needs to be more drug testing in the workplace.
 
JCane

JCane

Not buying the "Saban screwed us" angle. If anything he did us a favor.

I'll defend Nick Saban to the death. I'm not a big Alabama fan but I'll roll with the Tide so long as he's there much like I did with LSU when he was there.

Alabama - 11.5 is a MUST play this weekend I think. JCane loaded up this past weekend. 4 for 4 on BIG plays. I took Utah straight up over Pittsburgh. LSU - 4.5 that I got VERY early well before the suspensions. Michigan over UCONN against the spread. And I took Boise State outright last night.

Penn State with a Freshman QB coming into Bryant-Denny against a Saban led defense is TROUBLE. They will be after that kid all night long. JoePa is out of his league against Nick Saban I think. Love JoePa and have a lot of respect for the man but I question how much he's really doing for the program these days.

As far as Alabama playing for a national title again, I just don't see it. That schedule is BRUTAL. Six games I believe where Alabama is playing a team coming off a bye. That is disaster waiting to happen. Fresh teams with two weeks to prepare for Alabama and you're bound to drop a game or two. If it weren't for the schedule I could see Alabama repeating because they're returning a lot and they're very talented at every skill position out there.
 
Pachyderm_Wave

Pachyderm_Wave

I don't know Namor... I'd settle for just letting them overdose...
 
