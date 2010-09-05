Alabama Crimson Tide Thread ****

Auburn's offense in 2004 was pretty good with Jason Campbell, Cadillac, Ronnie Brown, Devin Aromashadu, Ben Obamanu, etc., etc,...



What makes Auburn's offense so tough to defend is Gus Malzahn.... he uses so much deception and movement that all 11 guys on defense have their eyes going in 11 different directions... and that's just before the snap...



I thought Mississippi St. looked good yesterday too.. real good... Chad Bumphis and Leon Berry are as talented as any 2 receivers in the conference outside of Julio and A.J. Green.... and with McPhee and K.J. Wright on defense, they are a formidable opponent now that Mullen is getting his offense installed...







Eddie Lacy is a kid that the Bama faithful have known about... he was recruited out of Louisiana and redshirted last year... Namor and I have talked about him quite a bit... he'd be starting in most places... and that's not even taking into account Goode at tailback who's almost of the same caliber..



Alabama showed VERY little on offense yesterday for opponents... that's as vanilla as it gets and never even got the TE Michael Williams involved in the passing game... the backups were playing by the 2nd quarter... A.J. McCarron is going to be lights out when GMac moves on...



Hell, Bama's kicker Cade Foster is more physical than a lot of teams linebackers.... and that's not a joke... this kid was a linebacker in high school and is one of the strongest weight room guys around... He's like Bosher from Miami... he'll run down and lay the wood on ball carriers in the kick return game...



Bottom line is, this is just a really good, talented, and deep football team that's extremely well coached in all 3 phases.... and that's hard to beat. They're talented enough to overcome mistakes... but good enough that they just don't make many to begin with.