Alabama draft?

Our current roster is more of an empty lot than a foundation, lol so it would make sense to draft players who are familiar with each other and who currently practice schemes that match ours.

Having said that, the board, positional value and where 'Bama prospects are projected to be taken stack up very well.

We could do...

1a Tua
1b Terrelle Lewis
1c Alex Leatherwood
2a DeVonta Smith or Deonte Brown
2c Sheheim Carter
3 Najee Harris
4 Jedric Wills
5 Landon Dickerson...

And so on...

I think I had already posted something similar, lol, but I find this Alabama class very interesting to say the least.
 
Wouldn't be a bad idea to draft from the top programs year in year out.

OSU, LSU, Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma.

Those 5 teams have 5* players littered throughout the program, they have past excellence on their side.
 
Phinatic8u said:
Wouldn't be a bad idea to draft from the top programs year in year out.

OSU, LSU, Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma.

Those 5 teams have 5* players littered throughout the program, they have past excellence on their side.
Click to expand...
I agree with this. It's always been on of my themes. I have no idea why the Dolphins screw around with so many smaller school types instead of allowing the talent laden programs to help them steal the vital 3 to 5%.

It is not clever to find a small school type. It means you have spent far too much time on that type of pursuit, and almost certainly whiffed major college sleepers along the way.
 
Awsi Dooger said:
I agree with this. It's always been on of my themes. I have no idea why the Dolphins screw around with so many smaller school types instead of allowing the talent laden programs to help them steal the vital 3 to 5%.

It is not clever to find a small school type. It means you have spent far too much time on that type of pursuit, and almost certainly whiffed major college sleepers along the way.
Click to expand...
The entire NFL does that.

They find one star and they think they always can.
 
Phinatic8u said:
Wouldn't be a bad idea to draft from the top programs year in year out.

OSU, LSU, Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma.

Those 5 teams have 5* players littered throughout the program, they have past excellence on their side.
Click to expand...
Here's why that logic is flawed, and there's plenty more...
Khalil Mack - University of Buffalo
Walter Payton - Jackson State
Jerry Rice - Mississippi Valley State
Ed “Too Tall” Jones -Tennessee State
Jayson Taylor - Akron
Andre Reed - Kutztown
Terron Armstead - Arkansas Pine-Bluff
Carson Wentz - North Dakota State
Ben Roethlisberger - Miami of Ohio
Malcolm Butler - Western Alabama
Randy Moss - Marshall
Roddy White - Alabama - Birmingham
Tony Romo - Eastern Illinois
Brett Favre - Southern Mississippi
Shannon Sharpe - Savannah State
Howie Long - Villanova
Charles Haley - James Maddison
Kurt Warner - Northern Iowa
Jimmy Garoppolo - Eastern Illinois
Terrell Owens - Tennessee at Chattanooga
Larry Allen - Sonoma State
Michael Strahan - Texas Southern
Steve McNair - Alcorn Stat
Phil Simms - Morehead State
Demarcus Ware- Troy
 
Awsi Dooger said:
I agree with this. It's always been on of my themes. I have no idea why the Dolphins screw around with so many smaller school types instead of allowing the talent laden programs to help them steal the vital 3 to 5%.

It is not clever to find a small school type. It means you have spent far too much time on that type of pursuit, and almost certainly whiffed major college sleepers along the way.
Click to expand...
You're right, nothing clever about finding small school players, it's due diligence and EVERY team does it, just as many small school players in the NFL as large programs... That would be a flawed approach and not very clever...
 
So your first two picks have problems staying healthy. No thanks on Lewis. I’ll roll the dice on Tua though.
 
I'm ok with players from bama but every player from Bama?? Might not be the best thing and I wonder what Minkah has told his former teammates.
 
I think there is something to be said about GMs who try to "out clever" the rest of the NFL by try to find those gems. I think Ireland was sort of known for this, finding those "acorns" I believe is how he referred to it. Why I do not mind taking a small school guy on day three that showed well at the senior bowl, it becomes problematic when multiple picks, including those in the first two days, are used on these small school players.

You are more likely to hit and at least find NFL level bodies and athletes, keeping in the Power 5 conferences. Your draft should be littered with players from the ACC, SEC, Big 10, Big 12 and Pac 12. Too often Gms make things more difficult then it needs to be, to be the smartest guy in the room, by spending so much time looking at these lesser-known players which for the most part don't benefit the team, more their ego.

As far as Bama players, I love Lewis...he the closet thing in this draft to Burns from last year, can play stand up, rush with his hand in the dirt, the guy should kill the combine. I would easily take him with one of our late 1st round picks. I would say he is the best edge guy after Young as far as raw talent.
 
FSU Truth said:
I think there is something to be said about GMs who try to "out clever" the rest of the NFL by try to find those gems. I think Ireland was sort of known for this, finding those "acorns" I believe is how he referred to it. Why I do not mind taking a small school guy on day three that showed well at the senior bowl, it becomes problematic when multiple picks, including those in the first two days, are used on these small school players.

You are more likely to hit and at least find NFL level bodies and athletes, keeping in the Power 5 conferences. Your draft should be littered with players from the ACC, SEC, Big 10, Big 12 and Pac 12. Too often Gms make things more difficult then it needs to be, to be the smartest guy in the room, by spending so much time looking at these lesser-known players which for the most part don't benefit the team, more their ego.

As far as Bama players, I love Lewis...he the closet thing in this draft to Burns from last year, can play stand up, rush with his hand in the dirt, the guy should kill the combine. I would easily take him with one of our late 1st round picks. I would say he is the best edge guy after Young as far as raw talent.
Click to expand...
Wow, if you're comparing Lewis to Burns then I'll have to tale a closer look. It worries me that I just don't see that big production that you'd expect if he's got that much talent. It can't be lack of coaching at Alabama. He has 31 tackles and 6 sacks, not exactly scary numbers but I knoe stats don't always tell the whole story. Like I said I'll have to watch some tape on him. There's a couple of guys I'd rather have in the 2nd round as far as Edge but I've been know to change my mind.
 
Danny said:
Wow, if you're comparing Lewis to Burns then I'll have to tale a closer look. It worries me that I just don't see that big production that you'd expect if he's got that much talent. It can't be lack of coaching at Alabama. He has 31 tackles and 6 sacks, not exactly scary numbers but I knoe stats don't always tell the whole story. Like I said I'll have to watch some tape on him. There's a couple of guys I'd rather have in the 2nd round as far as Edge but I've been know to change my mind.
Click to expand...
I didn't say he was Burns, but his skill set is as close as there is in the draft.
 
