Alabama draft?

I think there is something to be said about GMs who try to "out clever" the rest of the NFL by try to find those gems. I think Ireland was sort of known for this, finding those "acorns" I believe is how he referred to it. Why I do not mind taking a small school guy on day three that showed well at the senior bowl, it becomes problematic when multiple picks, including those in the first two days, are used on these small school players.



You are more likely to hit and at least find NFL level bodies and athletes, keeping in the Power 5 conferences. Your draft should be littered with players from the ACC, SEC, Big 10, Big 12 and Pac 12. Too often Gms make things more difficult then it needs to be, to be the smartest guy in the room, by spending so much time looking at these lesser-known players which for the most part don't benefit the team, more their ego.



As far as Bama players, I love Lewis...he the closet thing in this draft to Burns from last year, can play stand up, rush with his hand in the dirt, the guy should kill the combine. I would easily take him with one of our late 1st round picks. I would say he is the best edge guy after Young as far as raw talent.