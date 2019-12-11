Alabama draft?

Stills&Landry
Stills&Landry
- Joined
- Feb 12, 2010
- Messages
- 1,225
- Reaction score
- 276
Our current roster is more of an empty lot than a foundation, lol so it would make sense to draft players who are familiar with each other and who currently practice schemes that match ours.
Having said that, the board, positional value and where 'Bama prospects are projected to be taken stack up very well.
We could do...
1a Tua
1b Terrelle Lewis
1c Alex Leatherwood
2a DeVonta Smith or Deonte Brown
2c Sheheim Carter
3 Najee Harris
4 Jedric Wills
5 Landon Dickerson...
And so on...
I think I had already posted something similar, lol, but I find this Alabama class very interesting to say the least.
