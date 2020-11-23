Albert Wilson Question

I know he opted out of this season due to COVID concern, but can he still be activated to the roster if he wants to or they can convince him to return?? Or is that window closed?



He would come in handy right now with the lack of depth and veteran savvy at WR.



I'm torn on this one. I think he lost his job and place in the league, even though he is doing what he believes is right for his family this season. It will be a hard hill to climb to come back next season.



So, I guess, is this an option? Could he, would he come back and play? Is he even staying in shape or anything to that extent?