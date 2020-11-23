Albert Wilson Question

Fins4Ever&Ever

Fins4Ever&Ever

I know he opted out of this season due to COVID concern, but can he still be activated to the roster if he wants to or they can convince him to return?? Or is that window closed?

He would come in handy right now with the lack of depth and veteran savvy at WR.

I'm torn on this one. I think he lost his job and place in the league, even though he is doing what he believes is right for his family this season. It will be a hard hill to climb to come back next season.

So, I guess, is this an option? Could he, would he come back and play? Is he even staying in shape or anything to that extent?
 
illscriptures

illscriptures

He is scheduled to return next year and if he is in shape we should consider him. But dont plan on it.
 
DrMultimedia

DrMultimedia

He would have really helped today IMO. One of those matchups where a lot of small quick guys would have been helpful against their secondary. We just don't have much experience on the current team.
 
Mr Fan

Mr Fan

I doubt he will ever play another down for the dolphins...
 
