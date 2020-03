No need to race to cut him. Apparently there are reports that we are kicking the tires on Brandin Cooks in a possible trade from the Rams for a Draft pick. Cooks is clearly better than Wilson (also more expensive at $12M/season), but there are lots of really good receivers in the Draft. It may be prudent to wait and draft a decent WR in the 3rd or 4th round. I think that Albert is decent when healthy but probably done in Miami.