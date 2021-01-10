 All Offense? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

All Offense?

A

arge13

Wondering what the fans thoughts are about spending the first four picks in this years upcoming draft on offense.
Basically doing the reverse of what Carolina did, by drafting all defensive players last year.

Also, wonder how it works cap wise, when the majority of those players will all be due for a second contract 4 years. Does the team think about having a bunch of free agents on one side of the ball in a given year?
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
I am 100% on board with spending the 1st 4 picks on offense. We have a top 10 defense, lets focus on fixing the offense which helps the defense if we can have more sustained drives. Not to mention we need to be able to keep up with the Chiefs, and Bills of the world.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

I think any time a team drafts a player they weigh BPA, which can be subjective, vs their needs. It’s hard to guess what we will do until draft day. Let’s say that Rousseau drops to 18 because he opted out in 2020. I imagine we’d run to the podium to draft him. In a scenario where the top pass rushers are off the board at 18 and Chase, Waddle or Smith is available (which I think is more likely to happen that people assume) we might go WR.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
The mindset can't be "let's pick O or D with the first however many picks", it has to be fluid and adjustable although need is important of course but many times sometimes someone falls and if they covet that player go take him.
 
Geordie

Geordie

Yes, absolutely, I would have zero qualms with taking all O through those first 4 picks, that's our biggest hole.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

I could see that, but I think it's more likely not to happen.

After free agency last year, fans were asking the same question and the first four picks included one defensive player.

I think we could see two wide receivers and a running back in the first four picks and maybe a linebacker or a pass rusher.

If Miami signs a starting caliber wide receiver in free agency, maybe the team drafts a center early.
 
Mudd

Mudd

Pinpointing certain positions and sides of the ball is how we passed on Patrick Willis for Ted Ginn.

You need to be flexible and not strapped going into the draft so you can get the best players at the best value.
 
Mach2

Mach2

arge13 said:
Wondering what the fans thoughts are about spending the first four picks in this years upcoming draft on offense.
Basically doing the reverse of what Carolina did, by drafting all defensive players last year.

Also, wonder how it works cap wise, when the majority of those players will all be due for a second contract 4 years. Does the team think about having a bunch of free agents on one side of the ball in a given year?
I don't think the Phins org looks at it strictly from an O v D philosophy. I also don't think they give much thought to contracts, other than with respect to replacing a veteran they don't want to pay.

The "need v BPA" issue is, IMO, a balancing act, as there is no direct statistical (or measurable) way to compare players from widely disparate positions.

At the top of a draft, "value" often plays a role too.

Finally, I don't think we approach FA with the intent to say "here is a must have player, get him at any cost". We take value, on reasonable contracts wherever we find it if it is a need/scheme fit.

After FA and the combine, only then do we start finalising our draft strategy.

At least that makes sense to me, though we do only have one cycle of history from which to draw conclusions.
 
circumstances

circumstances

I'd be fine with it, but the draft would have to fall that way.

It could never be a goal. Never reach.

And this defense is far from done. They played out of their heads many times last season, but there are significant needs on that side of the ball.

And no, you don't think of the salary cap 4 years from now when drafting 4 offensive players. Draft the 4 best players. Period.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Mach2 said:
I don't think the Phins org looks at it strictly from an O v D philosophy. I also don't think they give much thought to contracts, other than with respect to replacing a veteran they don't want to pay.

The "need v BPA" issue is, IMO, a balancing act, as there is no direct statistical (or measurable) way to compare players from widely disparate positions.

At the top of a draft, "value" often plays a role too.

Finally, I don't think we approach FA with the intent to say "here is a must have player, get him at any cost". We take value, on reasonable contracts wherever we find it if it is a need/scheme fit.

After FA and the combine, only then do we start finalising our draft strategy.

At least that makes sense to me, though we do only have one cycle of history from which to draw conclusions.
I agree. I don't think Miami will spend big in free agency. I think starters are coming from the draft.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Stoobz said:
So long as they are immediate impact players, yes.
That's kind of a blanket statement, in the sense that "impactful" is subjective.

A LB or pass rusher can clearly be seen as impactful from making a few splash plays, even though they aren't doing their job 80% of the time, whereas a DT can be executing his responsibilities at an extremely high level, and never get the recognition of being an impact player.

Just thinking outloud really.
 
