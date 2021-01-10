All Offense?

Wondering what the fans thoughts are about spending the first four picks in this years upcoming draft on offense.
Basically doing the reverse of what Carolina did, by drafting all defensive players last year.
Also, wonder how it works cap wise, when the majority of those players will all be due for a second contract 4 years. Does the team think about having a bunch of free agents on one side of the ball in a given year?
