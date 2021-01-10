All Offense?

I don't think the Phins org looks at it strictly from an O v D philosophy. I also don't think they give much thought to contracts, other than with respect to replacing a veteran they don't want to pay.



The "need v BPA" issue is, IMO, a balancing act, as there is no direct statistical (or measurable) way to compare players from widely disparate positions.



At the top of a draft, "value" often plays a role too.



Finally, I don't think we approach FA with the intent to say "here is a must have player, get him at any cost". We take value, on reasonable contracts wherever we find it if it is a need/scheme fit.



After FA and the combine, only then do we start finalising our draft strategy.



At least that makes sense to me, though we do only have one cycle of history from which to draw conclusions.