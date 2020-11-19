An Adamant Refusal To Listen To Reason.

H

hoops

Tua time!
I look forward to seeing where this schematic bump in situational run game is coming from.

cause if I can’t run it in rpo and box counts that say I should be able to opening up the passing concepts attached to it I probably can’t run it in anything else. But more than that the short yardage is the real flag. I cringe every time it’s 3rd and 1 now. Only so many boot concepts you can run off of it
 
spiketex

spiketex

hoops said:
I look forward to seeing where this schematic bump in situational run game is coming from.

cause if I can’t run it in rpo and box counts that say I should be able to opening up the passing concepts attached to it I probably can’t run it in anything else. But more than that the short yardage is the real flag. I cringe every time it’s 3rd and 1 now. Only so many boot concepts you can run off of it
I think you have to trust Chan to be able to throw a bit more at Tua every week, to progressively expand his playbook and build his self-confidence. This is a very talented young QB and Chan has the best challenge of his coaching career in helping to shape his development in the NFL. It would be nice to have a top RB who could get all the hard yards, but for now we haven't got one and so we are doing the best with what we've got and players like Ahmed, Gaskins and co are trying hard and doing a serviceable job.
 
Delsolar16

Delsolar16

Yeah someone on this board last year spoke about how point differential is a better metric than overall record in determining how good a team is. Not sure if that's true, it may very well be, so I've been paying much more attention to it this season and I think we're in the top 5 currently. It makes me even more confident that this team is the real deal.
 
