 Another interesting stat for the stat lovers. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Another interesting stat for the stat lovers.

G

GhostArmOfMarino

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
1,249
Reaction score
1,633
Age
29
Location
Florida
TrinidadDolfan said:
I’m standing firm that Tua had a good game yesterday
Click to expand...

I wouldn't call it good or bad. It was average in just about every way for the most part.

For a week one game I'm fine with it. If that's the average play we see over the next 16 games though I think we need a new QB.
 
Kamelion4291

Kamelion4291

Starter
Joined
Apr 3, 2017
Messages
4,018
Reaction score
5,639
GhostArmOfMarino said:
I wouldn't call it good or bad. It was average in just about every way for the most part.

For a week one game I'm fine with it. If that's the average play we see over the next 16 games though I think we need a new QB.
Click to expand...
I will take 250 34/17 all day for a 2nd year guy.

You do you though.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
12,990
Reaction score
24,238
Age
57
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
mrbunglez said:
Isn’t that what everyone wanted? A more aggressive Tua?

Click to expand...
Thanks for posting. It is interesting, but those types of stats really have limited value without a deeper analysis. Without context of situation, the defense being played against, etc, can we really draw conclusions from a 1 game sample size?
 
Z

zucca

Second String
Joined
Oct 30, 2015
Messages
1,154
Reaction score
864
I don't know why we gave Jones all those short throws. I would have preferred tight man coverage at the LOS. Make him find the mismatch. Maybe it had something to do with stopping the run.
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
1,249
Reaction score
1,633
Age
29
Location
Florida
Kamelion4291 said:
I will take 250 34/17 all day for a 2nd year guy.

You do you though.
Click to expand...

250 yards per game would have been good for about 17th in the NFL last year.

A 2-1 TD ratio would have been 19th or so in the league.

Those numbers were great in the early 2000's, they signify trash now.
 
Beach Bum

Beach Bum

Water Boy
Joined
Mar 11, 2016
Messages
1,829
Reaction score
1,675
I was hoping Tua would be more aggressive. Here's a snip of some charts from NexGenStats, too, that shows the passing distributions.

NextGenPassing_Wk1.PNG
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.
Club Member
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
10,981
Reaction score
11,015
Location
West Palm Beach
Mach2 said:
Thanks for posting. It is interesting, but those types of stats really have limited value without a deeper analysis. Without context of situation, the defense being played against, etc, can we really draw conclusions from a 1 game sample size?
Click to expand...
I know it’s only 1 game but I think Cannata explained it better.
 
Beach Bum

Beach Bum

Water Boy
Joined
Mar 11, 2016
Messages
1,829
Reaction score
1,675
Since we are talking stats, here's a table I did showing 3rd down percentage as it related to wins yesterday. I was curious to see what impact it had if any. The green highlights the winners with the dark green to those that not only won but also had the higher percentage. The average 3rd down percentage was 40%. The teams with the better 3rd down percentage won 60% yesterday. Obviously, tonight's game is not included.

NFL_3rdDown_WK1.PNG
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom