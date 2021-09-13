Another interesting stat for the stat lovers.

mrbunglez
Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 17, 2008
- Messages
- 10,981
- Reaction score
- 11,015
- Location
- West Palm Beach
Isn’t that what everyone wanted? A more aggressive Tua?
I’m standing firm that Tua had a good game yesterday
That's great to see!!!
I will take 250 34/17 all day for a 2nd year guy.I wouldn't call it good or bad. It was average in just about every way for the most part.
For a week one game I'm fine with it. If that's the average play we see over the next 16 games though I think we need a new QB.
Thanks for posting. It is interesting, but those types of stats really have limited value without a deeper analysis. Without context of situation, the defense being played against, etc, can we really draw conclusions from a 1 game sample size?
How is aggressive rate calculated?
I will take 250 34/17 all day for a 2nd year guy.
You do you though.
I know it’s only 1 game but I think Cannata explained it better.Thanks for posting. It is interesting, but those types of stats really have limited value without a deeper analysis. Without context of situation, the defense being played against, etc, can we really draw conclusions from a 1 game sample size?