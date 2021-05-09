 Another Mutha Forkin’ Tua post. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Another Mutha Forkin’ Tua post.

T

ThePeopleShow13

Danny said:
I expect to see more of that this coming season.
Click to expand...
I agree, although I hope they roll him out to the left more! The QBs these days are great athletes, but it seems they roll out to the side where they have to throw across their body more often than not.
 
It's amazing how out of whack many fan's expectations were for a rookie QB coming off a season where all he could do is rehab from a disturbing injury. Justin Herbert's success obviously has a lot to do with that, but Tua's rookie season looked a lot like just about every other rookie QB throughout league history. I don't think Gailey did him any favors either, but hopefully with a better designed offense, the added talent at the wide receiver position and offensive line, along with the development of the young talent currently on the offense, Tua should make a huge leap in his development this season.
 
Seems like rolling out was the majority of what we got from the offense last year. I wanna see more dealing from the pocket. I expect with an improved oline, this will happen.
 
You can't help but root for Tua. He has put in a tremendous amount of work since his injury and as a Dolphin fan you have to want him to be the best.
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
I agree, although I hope they roll him out to the left more! The QBs these days are great athletes, but it seems they roll out to the side where they have to throw across their body more often than not.
Click to expand...
That wasnt the case with Tua at all last season. They rolled him out to the left way more, but Tua said in a pre draft interview that he hoped whoever drafted him let him roll to the right side because he's just as good at those throws.
 
