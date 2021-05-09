Another Mutha Forkin’ Tua post.

It's amazing how out of whack many fan's expectations were for a rookie QB coming off a season where all he could do is rehab from a disturbing injury. Justin Herbert's success obviously has a lot to do with that, but Tua's rookie season looked a lot like just about every other rookie QB throughout league history. I don't think Gailey did him any favors either, but hopefully with a better designed offense, the added talent at the wide receiver position and offensive line, along with the development of the young talent currently on the offense, Tua should make a huge leap in his development this season.