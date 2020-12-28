 Another victory lap for Brady | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Another victory lap for Brady

Fins1971

Fins1971

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski get last laugh on Bill Belichick, Patriots with Buccaneers playoff bound (msn.com)

Seems Brady and Gronk got the last laugh on Patriots who thought they were both done.

Maybe this will stop the ridiculous talk by some that Brady was a system QB and needed the Patriots system to succeed.

Without Brady the Patriots fail to make the playoffs for first time in 12 years.

Despite being the bottom of division for 7 of the last 9 years and missing the playoffs for 12 years the addition of Brady and Gronk transformed the Bucs into playoff team.

The guy is that good. Case Closed!
 
I bet you told on all your friends when you were a kid.

Did you root for your rival HS too or is that just a pro thing?
 
The Ghost said:
I bet you told on all your friends when you were a kid.

Did you root for your rival HS too or is that just a pro thing?
We know your opinion of Brady and obviously you are wrong. If you cant contribute to the thread without your child like insults you should refrain.
 
