Antonio Callaway has now been signed to our 53 man roster. Time to shine!

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Dolphins sign Antonio Callaway to 53-player roster - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins announced they signed receiver Antonio Callaway to their active roster from the practice squad. Callaway suited up for Sunday’s victory over the Chargers after being promoted from the practice squad for game day, but he did not see a snap. Callaway, a fourth-round pick of the Browns...
The Dolphins announced they signed receiver Antonio Callaway to their active roster from the practice squad.

Callaway suited up for Sunday’s victory over the Chargers after being promoted from the practice squad for game day, but he did not see a snap.


Callaway, a fourth-round pick of the Browns two years ago, has 51 catches for 675 yards and five touchdowns in 20 career games.


The Dolphins also announced they elevated defensive tackle Benito Jones as a COVID-19 replacement for Sunday’s game. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins remains on the COVID-19 reserve list.


It’s the second week Jones has earned a promotion as a COVID-19 replacement for Wilkins. He played 11 defensive snaps and five on special teams against the Chargers, and he made a tackle for loss.




Very excited for this! We need him for the stretch run. Expectations has just been risen boys and girls! Fins Up Baby!!!!
 
I watched his Cleveland highlights (that really seems like an oxymoron...) and he seemed to have stone hands. Caught half the balls that hit him. I'm not getting any hopes up for this guy. If he earns any playing time I will be pleasantly surprised.
 
