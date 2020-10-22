Any Chance This Happens?

BrowardDolfan
Fitz has been with Gailey for years with Buffalo, NY, and now Miami. He is a Harvard grad and knows this offense like the back of his hand.
Could you see the Dolphins cultivating Fitz as a future OC over the next couple of seasons as he backs up Tua? He can learn the ins and outs of coming up with a game plan, calling plays during a game, while being a mentor for Tua. When it is time for Gailey to retire, Fitz could take over the OC job and the Dolphins bring in a new backup QB.
