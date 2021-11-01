Anyone else agree Herbert....

michaelscott
and Burrow would be struggling just as much if not more behind this oline and with this coaching staff?? I mean the line isn't even college level. Every play someone gets beat right off the snap, usually Jackson or Davis, and the rest of the line just gets pushed back into the QB. So sick of watching other guys like Allen, Herbert and Burrow get clean pockets with time to go through reads and find open receivers.