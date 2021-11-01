 Anyone else agree Herbert.... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Anyone else agree Herbert....

M

michaelscott

and Burrow would be struggling just as much if not more behind this oline and with this coaching staff?? I mean the line isn't even college level. Every play someone gets beat right off the snap, usually Jackson or Davis, and the rest of the line just gets pushed back into the QB. So sick of watching other guys like Allen, Herbert and Burrow get clean pockets with time to go through reads and find open receivers. :(
 
royalshank

royalshank

I think they’d be struggling with everything about this organization from the owner to the junior mail room clerk.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

michaelscott said:
and Burrow would be struggling just as much if not more behind this oline and with this coaching staff?? I mean the line isn't even college level. Every play someone gets beat right off the snap, usually Jackson or Davis, and the rest of the line just gets pushed back into the QB. So sick of watching other guys like Allen, Herbert and Burrow get clean pockets with time to go through reads and find open receivers. :(
Yes and we discussed this to death over the last year in about a million threads here. Next
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Maybe Herbert holds up better physically, as a bigger quarterback, but doubt he puts up the same kind of numbers he has with the Chargers.
 
LargoFin

LargoFin

No I do not agree. Better quarterbacks are better because they perform better. They are just better. They can create with arm and legs, find ways to drive the team and score points.
 
D

dreamblk

Watson is better than Tua at this point..... but rather have Tua a good oline meaning we need a talent/scout team and or better OC OL coaches first. That would be better value and with the current hand we have we can get a better Oline
 
D

dolphan

michaelscott said:
no.

because they have ability Tua doesnt.

Tua might be in a worse situation but he’s never going to will or play his way out of it.

every single guy you named routinely is the reason their teams win. Tua is not.
 
