 Are the Dolphins hurting themselves by prioritizing Versatility over Proficiency? (Video) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Are the Dolphins hurting themselves by prioritizing Versatility over Proficiency? (Video)

KingHydra

KingHydra

Jan 29, 2021
West Palm Beach
I think this is a great point of interest. In other words, we released a solid Tackle (Brown) because he only plays tackle. We replace him with a crappy lineman that can play all positions in an equally poor fashion. Same with Flowers. They hint that Flowers was released because he couldnt play Tackle but was a good Guard.
Good video and I totally agree.

 
S

seble24

Jan 27, 2003
Versatility is great, but not everybody on the roster needs to be versatile. What's the point of having a bunch of guys that are passable at several positions instead of great at one?
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

Apr 28, 2006
I honestly don't understand the Flo is stubborn narrative
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

Apr 28, 2006
KingHydra said:
Well it took Flo 4 weeks to start Eichenberg at LT, the position he played for 2.5 years at Notre Dame and WHAM! 77 PFF rating.
Who knew (sarcasm)?
I wanted Jackson at LT and Eich at RT. I'd still like to see that. But I'm not sure I'd say I'm stubborn. 4 week... I'm mean okay I guess. But to me that's just looking for and allowing time for progression. It didn't show, we adjusted.
I just see a major difference btw that and the likes of Gase.
I just can't get on board with canning Flo after 5 games when he was able to do what he did the last two years. We knew the first 5 games were going to be a gauntlet. Now, I'm waiting to see how Flo reacts
 
KingHydra

KingHydra

Jan 29, 2021
West Palm Beach
As a manager myself (not trying to say Im an NFL HC) but I would def would have started Eich at a position he knows so well as he acclimated to the NFL. Going from College to the NFL is hard enough.
I understand why we did it though.
 
