Are the Dolphins hurting themselves by prioritizing Versatility over Proficiency? (Video)

KingHydra
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 29, 2021
- Messages
- 2,158
- Reaction score
- 5,070
- Location
- West Palm Beach
I think this is a great point of interest. In other words, we released a solid Tackle (Brown) because he only plays tackle. We replace him with a crappy lineman that can play all positions in an equally poor fashion. Same with Flowers. They hint that Flowers was released because he couldnt play Tackle but was a good Guard.
Good video and I totally agree.
