Are the Patriots Tanking?

I'm just curious your thoughts it may be a jump to conclusions for me, I know its not an outright tank job but he is casting off most of their experienced players this season.



I find it odd that they didn't pick a QB at any point in this draft leaving it all on Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham seems foolish to me, They also took a kicker in round 5 which sends me the message your getting rid of Gostkowski and trying to create more cap space.



They definitely lost a ton of Free Agents again this season so in essence I think there is a legit possibility the patriots roster as currently compiled is about a 4-6 win team unless all along we find out it was Bellichick not Brady that is the key to New Englands Success.



I however wonder if in the Back of Hoodies head he is planing on being at a high enough draft pick to grab the top QB next year..