Are the Patriots Tanking?

Gonzofinfan

Gonzofinfan

Active Roster
Joined
Aug 13, 2011
Messages
618
Reaction score
452
Location
Orlando,FL
I'm just curious your thoughts it may be a jump to conclusions for me, I know its not an outright tank job but he is casting off most of their experienced players this season.

I find it odd that they didn't pick a QB at any point in this draft leaving it all on Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham seems foolish to me, They also took a kicker in round 5 which sends me the message your getting rid of Gostkowski and trying to create more cap space.

They definitely lost a ton of Free Agents again this season so in essence I think there is a legit possibility the patriots roster as currently compiled is about a 4-6 win team unless all along we find out it was Bellichick not Brady that is the key to New Englands Success.

I however wonder if in the Back of Hoodies head he is planing on being at a high enough draft pick to grab the top QB next year..
 
Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
16,045
Reaction score
5,391
Location
NE, Indiana
I also found it odd they never took a qb. I dont see Bill tanking a season, but if he has a so-so season, much easier time trading up for whoever he wants
 
AquaBlitz

AquaBlitz

Rookie
Joined
Jul 25, 2010
Messages
48
Reaction score
31
Belichicks too old and too proud to sit through 16 games of tanking. Their defense is still going to be a solid unit and Brady wasn’t lighting the world on fire last year and they still won the division. If they can limit the turnovers from whoever the QB is they’ll be in the mix for the playoffs.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom